GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that as part of ongoing efforts to replace the Interstate 270 bridges between Illinois 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri, lane closures in both directions of I-270 are scheduled to take place beginning, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. One lane will remain open in each direction.

By 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, all lanes will reopen. Eastbound traffic will use a new lane configuration. Motorists should be alert for altered lane patterns. Westbound lanes will remain the same.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.