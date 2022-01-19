Madison County Housing Authority

Request for Proposals

Project-Based Voucher Program



Madison County Housing Authority ("MCHA") will be accepting applications for up to 25 project-based vouchers (“PBV”) under the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) until January 31, 2022. The Project Based Voucher Program provides for MCHA to enter into contracts with owners and make rental assistance payments on behalf of eligible tenants; the rental subsidy is attached to the unit(s). Proposals will be accepted for projects involving new construction or significant rehabilitation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Proposals will be reviewed and ranked according to the criteria detailed in the Request for Proposals package. MCHA reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or waive any informality or technicality in any project deemed to be in the interest of the MCHA.

Copies of the proposal can be obtained by contacting Tracy Deck, Section 8 Director, at tracydeck@mchail.org or 618.345.5142 ext. 1105. One original and one electronic copy of the proposal should be delivered by 4:00 p.m. on January 31, 2022, to MCHA, Attn: Tracy Deck. Delivery/mailing address is: 2 Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville, IL 62234. Reference "January 2022 PBV RFP" on the outside of the package. MCHA reserves the right to disqualify any proposals not received prior to the deadline date and time.

Andy Hightower

Executive Director

More like this: