WOOD RIVER – Madison County Health Department announces 19 additional opportunities for COVID-19 Community Testing Sites in addition to the 5 testing sites being conducted at stationary locations throughout Madison County and the IDPH Regional Testing Site in East St. Louis.

Beginning today, Madison County is hosting the State of Illinois for COVID-19 Community Testing Sites at 7 locations over 7 days operating 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. daily. These sites are sponsored by the Madison County Health Department and Madison County Leadership Council Faith Alliance. No appointment is needed. Masks are required. These Testing Sites are open to the public (adults and children over 6 months); must have a valid phone number as you will receive a call with your results; tests will be a nasal swab; due to lab delays, it may take up to a week to get your results; please do not call, you will be called; and individuals with or without symptoms can be tested.

Dates and locations include:

Monday, Aug 10th:

Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex (former Harris Elementary School)

1634 7th Street, Madison, IL 62060

Tuesday, Aug 11th:

First United Presbyterian Church

201 E. Church Street, Collinsville, IL 62234

Wednesday, Aug 12th:

Tabernacle MB Church

2621 Amelia St, Alton, IL 62002

Thursday, Aug 13th:

Venice Township Building

910 Madison Ave, Madison, IL 62060

Friday, Aug 14th:

910 Madison Ave, Madison, IL 62060

Korte Rec Center - Highland

1 Nagel Drive, Highland IL 62249

Saturday, Aug 15th:

Deliverance Temple, Inc.

1125 E. 6th St, Alton, IL 62002

Sunday, Aug 16th:

Madison County Administration

Article continues after sponsor message

157 N. Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025

(Back Parking Lot at the corner of 2nd and Clay St, Edwardsville)

Throughout the summer, a partnership of organizations have worked together to provide weekly COVID-19 Community Testing Sites across Madison County. They will continue their efforts over the coming months and have additional dates and locations scheduled through September at this point. Sponsoring agencies for these Testing Sites include: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing, SIHF Healthcare, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, and Madison County Health Department (MCHD). These Testing Sites operate 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on the dates and at the locations indicated. Bring photo ID and health insurance card, if you have one. No appointment needed.

Masks are required. These Testing Sites are open to the public (adults and children over 6 months of age); no out of pocket expense to you for this test; shallow nose swab testing, not a deep swab of the nose and throat; please be patient as there may be a wait; due to Lab delays, it may be up to a week before you get results; MCHD will contact you once we receive your results; please do not call us asking for your results; and for frequently asked questions, please visit www.madisonchd.org. Dates and locations include:

ALHAMBRA CITY PARK – ALHAMBRA

August 11, September 1

AMERICA’S CENTRAL PORT – GRANITE CITY

August 13, September 3

GORDON MOORE PARK NORTH – ALTON

August 18, September 8

FAIRMOUNT PARK – COLLINSVILLE

August 20, September 10

KORTE STADIUM ON THE CAMPUS OF SIU EDWARDSVILLE

August 25, September 15

KORTE REC CENTER – HIGHLAND

August 27, September 17

In addition to these COVID-19 Community Testing Sites, there are 5 stationary locations offering COVID-19 Testing in Madison County as well. The times of operation and criteria for testing vary by site. It is strongly encouraged to review the information online for each site and consider calling them with further questions. These stationary testing sites include:

SIHF Healthcare Testing Site – Wood River

Respiratory Care Clinic of Bethalto – Bethalto

HSHS Medical Group – Troy

MedExpress – Collinsville

Anderson Hospital (Healthcare Building at 159 & 162) – Maryville

Detailed information for each of these Testing Sites can be found at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/corona_virus.php under the Testing Options Section or on the Madison County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard on the Testing Sites Tab https://gisportal.co.madison.il.us/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR0kMsOofeM0oj220KjsvyquPgSRLIxThjmVLFsdacvRFLWCpNwXsWkHBpI#/c2a8d5f6752f498286bfc31252ecee1b.

Finally, Illinois Department of Public Health operates a COVID-19 Testing Site 7 days a week at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center, Argonne Drive, East St. Louis, IL 62204. This Testing Site is open to anyone for testing, with or without symptoms; free of charge; no need for a doctor’s note; and walk-up and drive-thru services are available. Site may close due to weather conditions or in observance of a state holiday. For more details about this site, visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/testing.

More like this: