MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement ceremony today to honor Sgt. Darren Onwiler, who concluded a 20-year career in law enforcement.

Sgt. Onwiler began his service with the department in 2005 and retired after serving in several roles, including Community-Oriented Policing (C.O.P.) officer, K-9 handler, Taser instructor, and member of the Court Security Division.

In 2019, Onwiler was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the Court Security Division, where he remained until his retirement. The recent retirement ceremony took place at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jeff Connor expressed gratitude for Onwiler’s service, and said, “Sgt. Onwiler, we thank you for your 20 years of service and congratulate you on your retirement.”

