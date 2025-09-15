Sgt. Darren Onwiler being congratulated by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor.MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office held a retirement ceremony today to honor Sgt. Darren Onwiler, who concluded a 20-year career in law enforcement.

Sgt. Onwiler began his service with the department in 2005 and retired after serving in several roles, including Community-Oriented Policing (C.O.P.) officer, K-9 handler, Taser instructor, and member of the Court Security Division.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2019, Onwiler was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the Court Security Division, where he remained until his retirement. The recent retirement ceremony took place at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jeff Connor expressed gratitude for Onwiler’s service, and said, “Sgt. Onwiler, we thank you for your 20 years of service and congratulate you on your retirement.”

More like this:

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Expresses Gratitude To Telecommunicator Cynthia Tweedy Upon Retirement
Jul 28, 2025
Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Reynolds Concludes Nearly Three Decades of Public Service
Jun 4, 2025
Shiloh's Joy, Granite City's Schulz Retire From Police Departments
Aug 15, 2025
Madison County Names New Chief County Assessment Officer
Aug 22, 2025
Madison County Promotes Kelsey Jones
Aug 27, 2025

 