Madison County's positive coronavirus cases have risen to 135 from 128 on Tuesday to Wednesday. St. Clair County is now at 225 positive cases on Wednesday from 220 on Tuesday. A total of 10 have died from coronavirus complications in St. Clair County.

Jersey County jumped from six to eight positive COVID-19 cases, while Macoupin County increased by one - 16 to 17. Calhoun and Greene County continue to have one positive COVID-19 case each.

Throughout the state, there have been 24,593 positive COVID-19 cases and 948 deaths. A total of 116,929 have been tested.

