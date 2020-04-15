Madison County Hits 135 Mark for Positive COVID-19 Cases, St. Clair County Rises to 225 Cases
Madison County's positive coronavirus cases have risen to 135 from 128 on Tuesday to Wednesday. St. Clair County is now at 225 positive cases on Wednesday from 220 on Tuesday. A total of 10 have died from coronavirus complications in St. Clair County.
Jersey County jumped from six to eight positive COVID-19 cases, while Macoupin County increased by one - 16 to 17. Calhoun and Greene County continue to have one positive COVID-19 case each.
Throughout the state, there have been 24,593 positive COVID-19 cases and 948 deaths. A total of 116,929 have been tested.
