GLEN CARBON - The Madison County Historical Society will host a trivia night on Saturday, August 10, beginning at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at 109 S. Main Street, Glen Carbon, Illinois. The public is invited to join them for a night of challenging fun at the Society’s first MCHS Trivia Night. (Don’t worry, to keep things fair, there will not be a Madison County history category!) All categories are general interest questions anyone might know.

There will be cash prizes of $360 for 1st place and $240 for 2nd place teams. In addition to the trivia game, there will be a Silent Auction, Dessert Dash Auction, Live Auction, 50/50 Raffle, Dead or Alive Game and a Booze Basket Raffle.

Tables will consist of teams of up to eight people and the cost is $20 per person. Tables can be reserved on-line at https://www.madcohistory.org/trivianight/ or can be purchased at the door. Mulligans will be available only at the door at a cost of three/$5 or a maximum of twelve/$20.

The Madison County Historical Society has been preserving and researching Madison County history for 98 years and appreciate the support of all residents of Madison County.

The Society needs people to bring a team, donate goods or services to the silent auction, shop at the silent auction, participate in a raffle, sponsor a round or make a donation (always welcome) For more information, call the MCHS Trivia Night Committee at 618-451-2611

