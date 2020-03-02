ALTON - The semi-tanker truck diesel spill on Illinois Route 3 north toward College Avenue in Alton just south of the Amtrak overpass is being treated seriously Monday morning with Madison County HAZ-MAT officials on the scene.

The accident occurred at 5:39 a.m. and Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said, "We believe as the truck was making a turn, the weight of the truck caused it to turn over, but we are still investigating. The Alton Police Traffic Unit was dispatched to the scene and Madison County HAZ-MAT was notified. The HAZ-Mat team arrived at 6:30 a.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The HAZ-MAT team is now in charge of the spill. The Conoco-Phillips spill team was also called to assist. There is some spillage in the creek and it appears to be red diesel fuel, like a farming fuel. We don't know how much has leaked into the creek."

Chief Simmons said the Coast Guard and the federal agencies have also been notified because the fuel could float down into the Mississippi River.

"Traffic will remain shut down in the northbound lanes there, but the southbound lanes are open," Simmons said. "We have no idea how long the lanes will be shut down. It may be all day while they clean up the spill."Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Update: Power Restoration Efforts Underway After Truck Strikes Power Pole
Mar 18, 2025
Ramp Closure At I-64 and Forest Park Avenue Announced
Mar 29, 2025
When John Met Jayne: John Simmons Shares Story of Proposal and Coming to Alton
Feb 14, 2025
Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE Launches "Capital Connections" Series at The Wedge and Celebrates SBDC Day on March 19
Mar 14, 2025
Dump Truck Collision In Alton Causes Power Outage for 2,800 Customers
Mar 18, 2025

 