ALTON - The semi-tanker truck diesel spill on Illinois Route 3 north toward College Avenue in Alton just south of the Amtrak overpass is being treated seriously Monday morning with Madison County HAZ-MAT officials on the scene.

The accident occurred at 5:39 a.m. and Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said, "We believe as the truck was making a turn, the weight of the truck caused it to turn over, but we are still investigating. The Alton Police Traffic Unit was dispatched to the scene and Madison County HAZ-MAT was notified. The HAZ-Mat team arrived at 6:30 a.m.

"The HAZ-MAT team is now in charge of the spill. The Conoco-Phillips spill team was also called to assist. There is some spillage in the creek and it appears to be red diesel fuel, like a farming fuel. We don't know how much has leaked into the creek."

Chief Simmons said the Coast Guard and the federal agencies have also been notified because the fuel could float down into the Mississippi River.

"Traffic will remain shut down in the northbound lanes there, but the southbound lanes are open," Simmons said. "We have no idea how long the lanes will be shut down. It may be all day while they clean up the spill."Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

