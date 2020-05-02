EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County COVID-19 positive cases were at 339 and 22 lives lost as of Friday.

Edwardsville had 94 positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County, followed by Granite City with 52, and Alton with 48. Glen Carbon had 30 positive COVID-19 cases, Collinsville was next with 25 cases, Troy with 13, Godfrey with 12, Highland with 10, Wood River with 9, and East Alton with 8. Madison has 7 cases.

St. Clair County has 492 positive COVID-19 cases and 31 lives lost. Macoupin County has 31 positive coronavirus cases, Jersey has 12 cases and 1 life lost, Greene County has 3 positive cases and Calhoun has 1 case.

Illinois has 56,055 positive cases and 2,457 deaths.

