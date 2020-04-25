EDWARDSVILLE - The latest breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County shows 286 positive cases as of Saturday afternoon and 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

Edwardsville has 76 positive COVID-19 tests in the latest Illinois Department of Public Health statistics, followed by Granite City with 44 and Alton with 42.

The remaining city by city positive COVID-19 list is as follows:

Glen Carbon - 22

Collinsville - 21

Madison - 10

Troy - 10

Wood River - 9

Highland - 9

East Alton - 9

Godfrey - 8

Bethalto - 7

