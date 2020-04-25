Madison County Has 286 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths as of Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE - The latest breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County shows 286 positive cases as of Saturday afternoon and 16 coronavirus-related deaths.
Edwardsville has 76 positive COVID-19 tests in the latest Illinois Department of Public Health statistics, followed by Granite City with 44 and Alton with 42.
The remaining city by city positive COVID-19 list is as follows:
Glen Carbon - 22
Collinsville - 21
Madison - 10
Troy - 10
Wood River - 9
Highland - 9
East Alton - 9
Godfrey - 8
Bethalto - 7
