EDWARDSVILLE – As residents prepare to take down Christmas decorations, Madison County, a regional leader in sustainability and recycling initiatives, will again assist residents through the establishment of 27 locations throughout the county where residents can drop off Christmas trees for recycling and chipping.

The Madison County Planning and Development, which develops and implements the county’s sustainability programs, has announced the Christmas Tree Recycling stations in cities, villages and townships that are currently accepting the trees.

The locations are:

Alton: Milton Park at South end of Aberdeen, Haskell Park at 1211 Henry Street, Riverview Park on Bluff Street, Alton, IL 62002

Collinsville: Public Works Garage, 850 South Morrison Street, Collinsville, IL 62234

Edwardsville: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, near the trash bin in the lower parking lot. Trees accepted until Jan. 31

Granite City: Granite City Parks Department 29th and State Street, Granite City, IL 62040

Madison: Curbside pickup

Wood River: City Garage at 143 & 14th Street and Envirotech Facility, 144 Lantana Drive, Wood River, IL 62095

Alhambra: Village Maintenance Shed 421 Elm Street, Alhambra, IL 62001

Bethalto: Behind Water Office, 101 South Prairie, Bethalto, IL 62010

East Alton: Municipal Garage, 331 Playground Ct., East Alton, IL 62024

Glen Carbon: Citizens Park, Daenzer St., Glen Carbon, IL 62067

Godfrey: Street Department 6212 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62034

Grant Fork: Municipal Shed, 210 Lynn Street, Grant Fork, IL 62249

Hartford: Curbside pickup

Fort Russell Township: Highway Garage, 112 Clover Street, Moro, IL 62067

Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Road, Alton, IL 62002

Hamel Township: Township Highway Department, 403 N. Old U.S. Route 66, Hamel, IL 62026

Helvetia Township: Township Shed at 12466 Buckeye Rd, Highland, IL 62249

Leef Township: Township Garage 12905 Niggli Road, Highland, IL 62249

Marine Township: Township Shed at 620 North Vernon Street, Marine, IL 62061

Nameoki Township: Township Highway Department 4250 State Route 162, Pontoon Beach, Illinois, 62040. Trees may be dropped off at front gate without obstructing the entrance.

Olive Township: Highway Department, 8363 Frontage Road, New Douglas, IL 62074

Omphghent Township: Township Shed, 650 Main Street, Worden, IL 62097

Pin Oak Township: 3700 Tosovsky Lane, Edwardsville, IL 62025

St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Road, St. Jacob, IL 62281

Troy: Tri-Township Park, in parking lot by Pavilion One, 410 Wickliffe St, Troy, IL 62294

Venice Township: 910 Madison Avenue, Venice, IL 62090

Wood River Township: 1010 8th Street, Cottage Hills, IL 62018; Drop-off Monday 8-12 or Friday 12-3 or pick-up with bagged yard waste; township residents encouraged to call ahead for pick-up at 618-259-2490

The Planning and Development department’s sustainability and recycling programs serve Madison County communities through a wide-range of programs that promote wise use of resources and awareness of sustainability-related issues and options. These programs result in healthier communities, reduced waste, and cost savings for all members of the county and metro-east region.

Sustainability programs help residents make informed choices that contribute to a greater quality of life for those who live and work in Madison County and serve to attract an increased number of potential new residents and businesses.

