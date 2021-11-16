EDWARDSVILLE - On Monday, the bi-partisan Madison County Government Relations Committee approved a map proposed by Committee Chairman Chris Guy (R-Maryville) to reduce the county board, resulting in saving taxpayers 10%.

“Tonight we cleared the first hurdle with bipartisan support to reduce the board by three seats, save taxpayers 10%, and provide substantially equal representation throughout the county,” said Government Relations Committee Chairman Chris Guy. “Reducing government doesn’t happen too often. Pending approval by the full county board, a reduction to the county board will be a victory for the taxpayers in Madison County.”

The 26-seat map approved by the bi-partisan Government Relations Committee on November 15, will now head to the Madison County Board for consideration at its regularly scheduled meeting to be held at the Madison County Administration Building on Wednesday, November 17 at 5:00 pm.

The proposed map can be viewed online here.

