In the early hours of Wednesday and in the final hours of the 101st Illinois General Assembly, HB 3653 was passed by the Democratic controlled House and Senate to the great disappointment of law enforcement and victims advocacy groups throughout the state.

This purported criminal justice "reform" bill is disastrous for Illinois as it favors criminals over victims and those who pursue justice on their behalf. State's Attorney Haine, Sheriff Lakin, and all police chiefs in Madison County joined this morning in condemning this legislation. These law enforcement leaders also issued a public call for assistance from concerned citizens to oppose the bill.

The Madison County Republican Party will answer this call, and urges the Governor to veto this reckless bill and rethink these issues. Now I call on the local Democratic Party to also show support for our local law enforcement when it matters most, disavow this disastrous bill, and publicly call on the Governor to veto it. It is astounding - and a sign of how far-left the Democratic Party has shifted - that the Illinois Democratic Party could support a bill that 100 of 102 State's Attorneys and both Sheriff and Chief Associations opposed.

Fortunately, both of our local Democratic legislators voted against it. Let's see if Randy Harris and the Madison County Democratic Party can take the time to publicly support local law enforcement and victim’s advocacy groups.

