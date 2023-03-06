GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that intermittent daytime lane closures will take place in both directions of Godfrey Road, from Airport Road to Homer Adams Parkway, beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, March 8.

The closures are necessary to complete sidewalk repairs for this portion of the project. The project is part of a larger improvement that will require additional closures throughout the summer. This project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

