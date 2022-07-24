HIGHLAND - The Madison County Fair is bringing carnival rides, fair food, arena events and more to the Madison County Fairgrounds in Highland from Tuesday, July 26 - Sunday, July 31. Here’s a rundown of the fair week schedule to help plan your visit accordingly!

Carnival rides will be open every night of the fair from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m., except on Saturday when they will be open from 2 p.m. - 11:30 p.m and on Sunday, when rides will be buy-one-get-one with a food drive donation of at least two items from 12-3 p.m. Carnival armbands will be available for $20 each during the times the rides are open, except on Saturday when they will be half-price at $10 from 2-5 p.m.

Festivities will kick off on Tuesday morning with two livestock shows: a 4-H Bottle Calf Show at 9 a.m., followed by a 4-H Dairy Show at 10 a.m. Tuesday is also Senior Citizen Day, when seniors (65+) can get half-price parking until 5 p.m. with valid ID (the full price of parking is $5 per day, or $15 for a fair week parking pass).

The ITPA Tractor/Truck Pull is on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Arena Grandstand. Admission for adults is $15 with free admission for children 12 and under. The “Benders & Back Roads” show will close out Tuesday Night’s events at the Main Pavillion at 8 p.m.

Wednesday morning will see judging for poultry in the Poultry Barn at 8 a.m., followed by dairy cattle judging at 9 a.m. Disability Awareness Day activities will begin in the midway area and the main pavilion beginning at 11 a.m. That night, the Scott Wernle/Kyle Roberts Memorial Race will take place in the arena grandstands at 6:45 p.m. - admission for adults is $15 with free admission for children 12 and under. This event will be followed by a “Baywolfe” show at 8 p.m. at the main pavilion.

Thursday, in honor of Public Safety Awareness Day, half-price parking will be available for police, firemen, and EMTs with valid ID. The morning will start with a 4-H Poultry Show at 9 a.m. in the Poultry Barn, followed that evening with a Goat Show at 5:30 p.m. in the Sheep Barn and rabbit judging at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Expo Hall. Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. is the Combine Demolition Derby in the area grandstands. Admission is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under, but there is a $35 entry fee for this event. Thursday night’s events will close with “The Gusto” show at 8 p.m. at the main pavilion.

Friday morning will start with a 4-H Swine Show at 8 a.m. in the Swine Barn, followed by a 4-H Beef Show at 10 a.m. in the Show Barn. Friday night at 6:30 p.m. is the Car Demo Derby in the Arena Grandstands - admission is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Then, the Madison County Youth Livestock Auction will be held in the Swine Barn at 7:30 p.m. Finally, a “Shot Gun Creek” show can be seen at the main pavilion at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday will be Miltary Appreciation Day, when those with a valid Active/Retired/Veteran Military ID can get $1 parking until 5 p.m. The morning will begin with a 4-H Sheep show at 9:30 a.m. in the Sheep Barn, followed by an Open Beef Steer Show in the Show Barn at 10 a.m. The Miss Madison County Queen Pageant will be held in the Dance Hall at 1:30 p.m. That night at 6:30 p.m. is the Wooten Rodeo in the grandstands, with admission for $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under. At 8 p.m., Dylan Wolfe will close out the night with a show at the main pavilion.

Sunday morning will begin with an Open Breeding Beef Stock Show at 8 a.m., followed by an Open Swine Show in the Swine Barn at 8:30 a.m. Then, the Little Miss Pageant will be held at noon at the Main Pavilion. 1 p.m. is the Miss Pigtail Contest, followed by the Pedal Tractor Pull at 1:30 p.m., both in the main pavilion. The 4-H Tractor Garden Driving Contest will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Madison County Fairgrounds is located at 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland, IL 62249. For more information, contact the Madison County Fair Association at 618-654-6656 or madcofair@gmail.com.

