MADISON COUNTY - Reigning Madison County Fair Pageant Queen Johna Murphy of Troy and Junior Miss Remi Sapp of Jerseyville and Little Miss Charlie Christ of Granite City are making their rounds at various parades, pageants, and festivals.

The three girls are already quite close, following in the footsteps of the 2021 queens Madeline Bouillon, Kinley Heath, and Leah Frey with a similar personable/positive approach. The girls attempt to agree to every appearance possible and said so far, they love the experiences.

“We have been to the Labor Day Parade in Granite City and hope to do the Halloween Parade and attended other pageants and events,” Murphy said, speaking for the trio. “I can’t imagine being around a better group of girls than Remi and Charlie to reign with. We have had so much fun.”

Remi and Charlie both said they admire Johna a great deal and she has been a constant help for them as they move forward with the social and civic service part of the queen's reign. Johna was a 2018 Miss Madison County Fair Junior Miss Queen.

“Johna has been really great to be around and helped me loosen up,” Remi said. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve with her through the year into next year until the pageant.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Murphy said after an appearance at the Illinois State Fair for County Fair Day that it was the most amazing day ever for the three girls.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend my birthday,” she said in a post in August.

Speaking for each of the three, Johna summed up how they feel about their new roles as fair queens: "Madison County - it is an honor to represent you!"

Madeline Bouillon, the retiring Madison County Fair Queen, described Johna as "a very kind and loving young woman who always looks on the positive side."

"Johna has a strong passion and love for our county and fair, and from the moment I crowned her, she was already making me feel so proud," Madeline said. "Of course, I was sad that my reign was over, but I know the title is in very good hands and she will continue to represent Madison County beautifully throughout the rest of her year with her sweet littles, Remi and Charlie. They already have a wonderful relationship and it’s easy to see how well they work as a trio."

More like this: