HIGHLAND - Thursday night at the Madison County Fair 19 combines rolled into the fairgrounds to bash each other for the fair's 27th combine demolition derby.

"There are families that have done this ever year," Fair Board President Wayne Steiner said. "Dad did it and now the sons driving a combine. We're one of the few fairs around that still has it."

Steiner said the the combine derby is always a big event at the fair.

"It's very well attended," Steiner said "People enjoy it. Some of these guys get the combines and work on them year round to get them ready."

After three heats of destruction only nine finalist made it to the last round to compete for first place and the $1,000 prize. First through sixth place went home with prize money as well as the best decorated combine.

1st place Brady Riechmann with his combine Boarder Patrol.

2nd place Nathan Tebbe with Spike.

3rd place Craig Benhoff with The Dream.

4th place Jordan VonderHaar with The Bandit.

5th place Hunter VonderHaar with Smokey.

6th place Dale Bohenstiehl with Bad 2 the Bone.

Best Decorated Shaun Horstmann with T-Wrecks.

