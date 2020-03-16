Madison County Emulates State Rule About No More Than 50 at Gathering
March 16, 2020 3:50 PM
MADISON COUNTY - Madison and St. Clair County is in unison with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker after he announced Monday that gatherings of 50 people or more are prohibited to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
There is a related story on Riverbender.com that today the state announced 12 new coronavirus cases.
