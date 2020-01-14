EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Employment and Training is named finalist in the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce 2020 Arcus Awards.

St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Madison County is a finalist in the Workforce and Talent Development category, which honors organizations who are paving the way for sustainable changes in workforce and talent development in the region. Winners in seven categories will be named during the 7th Arcus Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch in St. Louis.

Employment & Training received the nomination for its video, “Building Blocks for Success: Your Choices. Your Career. Your Future,” which they produced in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County. The video was created as a tool for first-time job seekers, as well as those currently in the workforce, to highlight the importance of a variety of soft skills including punctuality, communication, adaptability and the willingness to learn.

“It is an honor to be a finalist in the Workforce and Talent category for an Arcus Award,” Director of Madison County Employment & Training Tony Fuhrmann said.

He and the other creators of the video had goals of sharing it with the entire business community, as well as with area high schools, students and parents. The video features 12 business leaders in the St. Louis region, discussing what they believe are important soft skills that individuals need to possess in order to be successful, not only in their career, but in life.

Finalists for the Arcus Awards are nominated by the community and the winners will be chosen by a panel of volunteer judges made up of Chamber members. Awards are given for the following categories: Ameren Corporate Citizenship, BMO Harris Bank Spirit of St. Louis Award, Achievement in Regional Economic Impact, Achievement in Workforce and Talent Development, Achievement in Inclusive Business Solutions, Achievement in Entrepreneurship, Achievement in Technology, Achievement in Infrastructure and Transportation, Achievement in Public Policy, Achievement in Cultural Engagement and a People’s Choice Award.

To vote for Employment and Training in the People’s Choice Award category visit https://stlregionalchamberevents.com/arcus-peoples-choice-award/. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will open to the public on Feb. 12 and end Feb. 26.

Visit https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php to watch the video “Building Blocks for Success: Your Choices. Your Career. Your Future” or learn more about Employment and Training.

