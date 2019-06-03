MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Emergency Management Agency announced Monday afternoon that starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, crews will begin closing the floodgates of Broadway/West St. Louis Avenue at “The Islands” in East Alton.

“The gates are being closed in anticipation of additional rainfall and anticipated river crest,” the Emergency Management Agency said.

Ron Carnell of the Wood River Levee District said it hasn’t been a matter of "if but when" the gates would close because of the high Mississippi River levels and flooding. A meeting was held this afternoon at the Wood River District Office to discuss and decide the matter.

Carnell said there is no question the closure of the gates will place strain on residents in that region because many use that route to go back and forth to Alton. He said Illinois Route 140 will now become the best route to get in and out of Alton.

“I can’t tell you how much I personally drive through the gates every week,” he said. “It is going to be difficult for everyone.”Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

