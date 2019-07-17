WOOD RIVER — As it heats up outside Madison County Emergency Management Agency wants to remind residents to stay cool and stay hydrated.

Deputy Director Mary Kate Brown said people die from extreme heat and with temperatures expected to be in the high 90s this week, and the heat index in the 100s, the public needs to take precaution.

“Heat related deaths and illnesses are preventable,” Brown said. “People need to be aware of who is at the greatest risk and what can be done to prevent it.”

She said cooling centers are available for residents throughout the county.

“We encourage anyone without air-conditioning to seek shelter in a cool place at a public building or to stay with family or neighbors,” she said.

Cooling centers offer air-conditioned relief during periods of extreme heat or when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Advisory or Warning.

EMA encourages residents to check on their senior relatives, friends and neighbors, and others whose health may be affected by extreme heat to make sure they are safe on high temperature days. Churches and other organized groups are also encouraged to check-in on the well-being of their members.

“People should also stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water,” Brown said. “

These are a list of cooling sites in Madison County:

Village of Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon Police Department – Community Room

149 N. Main

Glen Carbon, IL

8:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Glen Carbon Centennial Library

198 S. Main

Glen Carbon, IL

Monday — Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday — Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Highland

Weinheimer Community Center

1100 Main St, Highland, IL

Open daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village of East Alton

Keasler Recreation Complex

615 Third Street

East Alton, Illinois

Open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Alton Ice Arena

631 Lewis & Clark Blvd.

East Alton

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Village of Bethalto

213 North Prairie

Bethalto, IL 62010

9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

*Open to Village residents only

Madison County

Administration Building

157 N. Main Street

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Monday — Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Village of Godfrey

Godfrey Village Hall

6810 Godfrey Road

Godfrey

Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

