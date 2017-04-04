MADISON COUNTY - The following are a select list of election results from around Madison County, courtesy of Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza:

The proposed 1 percent sales tax increase to benefit education within the county has been voted down with over 22,100 votes.

ALTON

Alton Mayor Brant Walker has retained his position as mayor after defeating Scott Dixon, Joshua Young and Dan Rauschkolb. Brian Campbell, Carolyn MacAfee, Michael Velloff, Tammy Womack, and Stephanie Elliott have won the aldermanic races in their respective wards.

BETHALTO

Alan Winslow has also retained his position of village president, beating out Thomas Anderson.

COLLINSVILLE

Donna Greene and David Jerome have been named councilmembers for the City of Collinsville with over 1,300 votes each.

EAST ALTON

Joe Silkwood received over 77 percent of the vote to remain East Alton’s village president over competitor Jamie Goodwin.

EDWARDSVILLE

S.J. Morrison has been elected alderman of ward 4 in Edwardsville while Frank Miles has retained his position as Edwardsville Township Supervisor. The Edwardsville School District’s Proposition E tax increase has succeeded with 8,618 votes; 5,804 voted in opposition to the proposition.

FOSTER TOWNSHIP

With 469 votes over his opponent Bob Denother's 301, Jacob Strohbeck was elected Highway Commissioner for Foster Township. Amy Elik and Richard Weber were also named as township trustees. Write-in results are pending for two more trustee positions.

GLEN CARBON

Robert Jackstadt will remain mayor of Glen Carbon. The village has also voted Mary Beth Williams, Ben Maliszewski and Walter Harris as village trustees. Kevin Tellor will serve a four-year term as trustee for the Glen Carbon Centennial Library District.

GODFREY

Jeffery Weber, Mark Stewart and Nathan Schrumpf have been elected as village trustees in Godfrey.

GRANITE CITY

Ed Hagnauer has retained his position as Granite City Mayor after earning nearly 3,000 votes (2,980, to be exact) over Arthur Asadorian. Gerald Williams, Dan McDowell, and Kim Benda will serve as alder people in their respective wards.

HARTFORD

Jim Hickerson has defeated Kristie K. Luebbert to become Hartford’s new mayor. Chessie M. Brame will now serve as village clerk, but she was also voted in as library trustee for the Hartford Public Library District. Chris Fulkerson, Clinton Caldwell and Jamie Harrop were voted in as village trustees.

HIGHLAND

In the race for city council in Highland, Peggy Bellm and Rick Joel Frey were both named council people. Concerning the Highland C.U.S.D. 5 Board of Education members election, with 20/20 precincts reporting in, Madison County's searchable election results show only the candidates featured on the ballot, not the write-in candidates. Therefore, this race's results are unofficial.

MARYVILLE

Julie Clark, Chris Guy and Ed Kostyshock were voted in as village trustees in Maryville, knocking Gary Kee out of the race with only 401 votes cast in his name. Laure Willman, Katherine Kunz and Toni Barz were named library trustees for the Maryville Community Library District.

ROXANA

Former village trustee Marty Reynolds has unseated incumbent village president Paul Oller with 235 votes over 140 for Oller. Kim Brenneise will take over for Nona Austin in the position of village clerk, defeating Nadia Doyle.

Chad Owsley, Patricia Devening, Gloria Phipps and Craig Harris will take seats as members of the Board of Education for Roxana C.U.S.D. 1.

SOUTH ROXANA

Barbara Overton has been voted as village president in South Roxana with 171 votes. She defeated Michael Davis, James Maguire, Ronald Baggett, Sr. and Carolyn Stoeckel in the race. Wanda Holmes was also elected village clerk with 202 votes.

TROY

Alan Adomite was elected as mayor of Troy with 1,081 votes over his competitors, Ralph Clemings and Jack Haggard. Jamie Myers will serve as city clerk while James Daniel and Nathan Henderson have been elected to serve wards 3 and 4 respectively.

WOOD RIVER

Cheryl Goessman Maguire has been elected mayor of Wood River over Tom Kane, Scott Miner and Scott Levan. Tom Stalcup and Chris Stanley will serve as councilmen in Wood River while Patrick McRae, Greg Withers, Scott Dodson and Linda Hoffman have been elected as trustees for the Wood River Township.