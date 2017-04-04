MADISON COUNTY -  Election results are rolling in by the minute. Keep checking in to RiverBender.com for up-to-the-minute election result updates. 

City

Village

Alhambra

For Mayor

Jeffrey Hurst

 

For Village Clerk

Linda Uhe

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Jordan Payne

 

Timothy W. Stille

 

Dean Reckmann

 

For Village Trustee

Heather Stewart

 

Alton

For Mayor

Brant Walker

 

Scott Dixon

 

Dan Rauschkolb

 

Joshua Young

 

For City Clerk

Mary T. Boulds

 

For City Treasurer

Cameo C. Foster

 

For Alderman – Ward 1

James Hernandez

 

Brian M. Campbell

 

For Alderman – Ward 2

Carolyn MacAfee

 

Eric Konkol

 

For Alderman – Ward 3

Michael J. Velloff

 

Ayron Womack

 

For Alderman – Ward 4

Tammy Smith

 

Rosetta L. Brown

 

Steven Kimbrough, Sr.

 

Stanton E. Holliday

 

Carlton William Cannon

 

For Alderman – Ward 5

Charles Brake

 

For Alderman – Ward 6

Terry Bristow

 

Stephanie J. Elliott

 

For Alderman – Ward 7

David L. Boulds

 

Bethalto

For Village President

Alan Winslow

 

Thomas J. Anderson

 

For Village Clerk

Sue E. Lowrance

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Brady Dugger

 

Dave Gibbons

 

Phillip Little

 

Brian Buhs

 

Jeff Pickering

 

Collinsville

For Councilman (TWO)

Nancy L. Moss

 

Jeff Kypta

 

David Jerome

 

Donna Green

 

East Alton

For Village President

Joe Silkwood

 

Jamie Goodwin

 

For Village Clerk

Lori Palmer

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Denny Weber

 

Kelli S. Fletcher

 

Robert Greene

 

Edwardsville

For Mayor

Hal Patton

 

For City Clerk

Dennis W. McCracken

 

For City Treasurer

Rich Hampton

 

For Alderman – Ward 2

Jack Burns

 

For Alderman – Ward 4

Jeanette Mallon

 

S.J. Morrison

 

For Alderman – Ward 6

Craig Louer

 

Fairmont City

For Village President

Alex J. Bregen

 

For Village Clerk

Richard D. Ramirez

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

David Suarez

 

Michael Fiudo

 

Charles J. Arriola

 

Glen Carbon

For Mayor

Robert L. Jackstadt

 

Steven Slemer

 

For Village Clerk

Write In

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Walter Harris

 

Mary Beth Williams

 

Ben Maliszewski

 

Godfrey

For Village President

Mike McCormick

 

For Village Clerk

Pamela E. Whisler

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Jeffery R. Weber

 

Mark Stewart

 

Sharon A. Campbell

 

Michael G. Stumpf

 

Jerome J. Jacobs

 

Nathan L. Schrumpf

 

Granite City

For Mayor

Ed Hagnauer

 

Arthur Asadorian

 

For City Clerk

Judy Whitaker

 

For City Treasurer

Gail Valle

 

For Alderman – Ward 1

Gerald Williams

 

Brynn Kincheloe

 

For Alderman – Ward 2

Walter Schmidtke

 

For Alderman – Ward 3

Dan McDowell

 

Nick Raftopoulos

 

For Alderman – Ward 4

Paul Jackstadt

 

For Alderman – Ward 5

Gregg Austin

 

Kim Benda

 

Write-in

 

Grantfork

For Mayor

Steven Brendel

 

For Village Clerk

Marissa Dunn

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Adam Vosholler

 

Rick Porter

 

Mark Frey

 

Hamel

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Jerry Gorzny

 

March Schoenleber

 

Richard E. Salmi

 

Hartford

For Mayor

James F. “Jim” Hickerson

 

Kristie K. Luebbert

 

For Village Clerk

Chessie M. Brame

 

Amy Martin

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Christina L. Hayes

 

Clinton B. Caldwell

 

David R. Fields

 

Chris Fulkerson

 

Jamie Harrop

 

Highland

For Mayor

Joseph R. Michaelis

 

For City Clerk

Barbara Bellm

 

For City Treasurer

Dennis W. Foehner

 

For Councilman (Not more than TWO)

Peggy Bellm

 

Rick Joel Frey

 

Livingston

For Village President

Dennis Scarsdale

 

Richard Kovaly

 

For Village Clerk

Elizabeth B. Augustine

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Randy Waggoner

 

Nick Pitts

 

For Village Trustee

Debra Atwood

 

Madison

For Mayor

John W. Hamm, III

 

Demetrus “Bird” Williams

 

For City Clerk

Patricia A. Howard

 

For Alderman – Ward 1

Dreeta Jenkins

 

For Alderman – Ward 2

James “Jim” Riskovsky

 

Mark Crochrell, Sr.

 

For Alderman – Ward 3

Michael F. Vrabec

 

Ronzell D. Williams

 

For Alderman – Ward 4

James A. Gardner, Jr.

 

Marine

For Village President

John Molitor

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Steven Bartlett

 

Darren Apken

 

John Usher

 

Maryville

For Village President

  1. Craig Short

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Julie Clark

 

Ed Kostyshock

 

Gary L. Kee

 

Chris Guy

 

New Douglas

For Village President

George Grindstaff

 

June Ridens

 

For Village Clerk

Lisa Dawn Micnheimer

 

For Village Treasurer

Barb Blackmon

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Barbara Bassett

 

Matthew Mucklow

 

Walter Butler

 

For Village Trustee

No Candidate

 

Pierron

For Village President

Ron Hartnagel

 

For Village Clerk

Toni Klitzing

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Andrew Danco

 

Andrew Jackson

 

For Village Trustee

No Candidate

 

Pontoon Beach

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Terry Kreher

 

Brad Eavenson

 

Beverly Hopper

 

Roxana

For Village President

Paul Oller

 

Marty Reynolds

 

Cindy Hoxsey

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Dale Raymond

 

Jack LaTempt

 

Dennis “Jim” Smith

 

James Groppel

 

Heather Humphrey

 

Steve Giddings

 

St. Jacob

For Village President

Richard L. Schiefer

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

George J. Gavlick

 

Christopher A Tolbert

 

Robert M. Ross

 

For Village Trustee

Stephen M. Howe

 

South Roxana

For Village President

Michael Davis

 

Barbara A. Overton

 

James Maguire

 

Ronald Baggett, Sr.

 

Carolyn Stoeckel

 

For Village Clerk

Vickie M. Oetken

 

Wanda Holmes

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Ryan Fenstermaker

 

Terrah L. Bevolo

 

Margaret Manley

 

T.J. Callahan

 

Troy

For Mayor

Ralph Clemings

 

Allen Adomite

 

John “Jack” Haggard

 

For City Clerk

Jamie Myers

 

Kristine Scovill

 

For City Treasurer

David Roady

 

For Alderman – Ward 1

Matthew Thompson

 

For Alderman – Ward 2

Samuel Italiano

 

For Alderman – Ward 3

James Daniel

 

James DeCarli

 

For Alderman – Ward 4

Nathan Henderson

 

Timothy Greenfield

 

Venice

For Mayor

Tyrone Echols

 

Write-in

 

For City Clerk

Ruby L. Johnson

 

For Treasurer

Roseann Koelker

 

For Alderman – Ward 1

Glen C. Gilmore

 

For Alderman – Ward 2

Ricky C. Williams

 

For Alderman – Ward 3

John “Dickie” Ervin

 

Write-in

 

For Alderman – Ward 4

Gerald Massie

 

Williamson

For Village President

Lawrence Benardin

 

For Village Clerk

Susan Wesa

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Terry Soens

 

Write-in

 

Wood River

For Mayor

Tom Kane

 

Cheryl Goessman Maguire

 

Scott Miner

 

Scott Levan

 

For Councilman (Not more than TWO)

Tom Stalcup

 

Gale L. Ufert

 

For Councilman (Not more than ONE)

Anthony Swarringin

 

Chris Stanley

 

Worden

For Village President

Preston Hall

 

Gregory B. Garrison

 

For Village Clerk

Ann Loemker

 

Brandy Fox

 

For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Robert Foster

 

Brian Murphy

 

Dennis Bass

 

Township

Alhambra

For Township Supervisor

Jerry Frank

 

For Township Clerk

Patricia A. Take

 

For Township Assessor

No Candidate

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Dale E. Frank

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Ronald H. Schmidt

 

Ronald R. Maine, II

 

Gail Ohren

 

Robert M. Maurer

 

Alton

For Township Supervisor

Donald J. Huber

 

For Township Assessor

Julie M. Campbell

 

Chouteau

For Township Supervisor

Eddie Lee

 

For Township Clerk

Carole Meyer

 

For Township Assessor

No Candidate

 

For Township Tax Collector

No Candidate

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Jeffrey Scholebo

 

Charles McCoy

 

Ron Hogue, Jr.

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

William “Todd” Werner

 

James “Jim” Taylor

 

Delois “Lois” Rea

 

Sandy Mueller

 

Collinsville

For Township Supervisor

Terry “Bones” Allan

 

For Township Clerk

Gailyn Dowling

 

For Township Assessor

Peter J. Poletti

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Larry Trucano

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Chris Bethel

 

Derrick Keith Cox

 

Michael T. Foley

 

Dennis Hill

 

Daniel Hopkins

 

Patrick “Pat” Presson

 

Edwardsville

For Township Supervisor

Frank Miles

 

  1. Barth Legate

 

For Township Clerk

Fred Schulte

 

For Township Assessor

Judy Klopmeier

 

For Township Tax Collector

No Candidate

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Danny Picarella

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Matthew Chapman

 

Kenny Krumeich

 

Charles A. “Skip” Schmidt

 

Write-in

 

Write-in

 

Write-in

 

Write-in

 

Foster

For Township Supervisor

Bill Ambrose

 

Write-in

 

For Township Clerk

Roger D. Wade

 

For Township Assessor

No Candidate

 

For Township Tax Collector

No Candidate

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Bob Denother

 

Jacob Strohbeck

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Richard Weber

 

Amy Elik

 

Write-in

 

Write-in

 

Write-in

 

Write-in

 

Ft. Russell

For Township Supervisor

Stacy J. McRae

 

For Township Clerk

Bradley H. Sconce

 

For Township Assessor

Sandra Strohmeier

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Todd Shaw

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Larry Bussmann

 

Travis Steward

 

Russell Henke

 

Steven L. Imel

 

Thomas Martin

 

Write-in

 

Godfrey

For Township Supervisor

Terry Seymour

 

For Township Assessor

Monica Star Jerrells

 

For Township Tax Collector

No Candidate

 

Granite City

For Township Supervisor

Robert “Bob” Shipley

 

Write-in

 

For Township Assessor

Debbie Gray

 

Hamel

For Township Supervisor

Duane H. Meyer

 

For Township Clerk

Leroy A. Wood

 

For Township Assessor

No Candidate

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Clay Gusewelle

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

William Heepke

 

Mark Brase

 

Richard M. Gusewelle

 

Kenneth Grotefendt

 

Francis “Jake” Geiger

 

Helvetia

For Township Supervisor

Judy Schmitt

 

For Township Clerk

Carol Hammer

 

For Township Assessor

Fred N. Michael

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Chad Zobrist

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Larry Essenpreis

 

Robert J. Luitjohan

 

Wayne P. Steiner

 

Michael Ammann

 

Jarvis

For Township Supervisor

Kelly L. Huelsmann

 

For Township Clerk

Alan J. Dunstan

 

For Township Assessor

Jessica L. Dudley

 

For Township Tax Collector

Nathan Hovatter

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Dale Grapperhaus

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Robert Stonecipher

 

Elizabeth Hellrung

 

Mary Andrea May

 

Scott Wiesehan

 

Jason G. Helldoerfer

 

Leef

For Township Supervisor

Kevin J. Schwarz

 

For Township Clerk

Judith I. Zimmerman

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Kevin Rutz

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Loren Sievers

 

Donald Hediger

 

Lawrence Schwarz

 

Tonya Hunsche

 

Marine

For Township Supervisor

Robert A. Daiber

 

For Township Clerk

John M. Hodapp

 

For Township Assessor

Vicki Lynn Grater

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Roger A. Kampwerth

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Wayne L. Gentry

 

Pamela Voegele

 

Kenneth Reinacher

 

James Goodall

 

Moro

For Township Supervisor

Jason Christians

 

For Township Clerk

No Candidate

 

Write-in

 

For Township Assessor

Michael D. Strong

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Pat Cooper

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Kerry R. Bertels

 

Tim Bertels

 

Donald E. Kruse

 

Steven C. Engelke

 

Nameoki

For Township Supervisor

Danny Kreher

 

Randall P. Viessman

 

Randall Presswood

 

For Township Clerk

Helen M. Hawkins

 

Janine Luehmann

 

For Township Assessor

Elaine Beckland

 

Tammy M. Hanfelder

 

For Township Tax Collector

No Candidate

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Donald R. Moore

 

Charles Luehmann

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Richard Dan Abel

 

Curt Edwards

 

Fritz L. Nemsky

 

Ernest L. Morris

 

John Eric Foster

 

Kelso “Kelly” Staley

 

New Douglas

 

For Township Supervisor

Duane Schallenberg

 

For Township Clerk

Nancy Zweck

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Larry Griffith

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Judy Klein

 

Sandra M. Abert

 

Jeffrey S. Donahue

 

Tony Langendorf

 

Olive

For Township Supervisor

Terry A. Wray

 

For Township Clerk

David L. Lamore

 

For Township Assessor

Margaret Lamore

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Robert G. Chulka

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Tom “Spuds” Spudich

 

Thomas O. Burcham, Jr.

 

Robert L. Pollett

 

Gerald Marvin Prosser

 

Omphghent

For Township Supervisor

Mary J. Butcher

 

For Township Clerk

Lonnie R. Pruett

 

For Township Assessor

No Candidate

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Jeffery T. Wolbert

 

“Cuz” Vernon Ruble

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Fred G. Bort

 

Robert Werden

 

Harold E. Knackstedt

 

John W. Behme

 

Pin Oak

For Township Supervisor

Eugene W. Kohlmiller

 

For Township Clerk

Kathy L. Long

 

For Township Assessor

No Candidate

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Robert J. Helms

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Dennis J. Mueller

 

Jackie Mitchell

 

Seth A. Joy

 

Timothy L. Tosovsky

 

Saline

For Township Supervisor

Curtis Messerli

 

For Township Clerk

Judith Hartlieb

 

For Township Assessor

Julie A Powell

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Bryan L. Rutz

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Keith Haberer

 

Gervase V. Ottensmeier

 

Donald J. Frank

 

Dawn L. Mayberry

 

Daniel F. Kapp

 

Van A. Powell

 

Gene A. Weis

 

Mark Gelley

 

Gerald A. Rottman

 

St. Jacob

For Township Supervisor

Scott A. Rose

 

For Township Clerk

Diane Frey

 

For Township Assessor

Darren Orlandi

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Rick L. Seger

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Thomas L. Carson

 

Kevin Staas

 

Emmette Sowash

 

Marlin Fohne

 

For Township Community Building Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Steven T. Prange

 

Edward Miller

 

Scott A. Seger

 

Venice

For Township Supervisor

Andrew F. Economy

 

Nicholas D. Antonovich

 

For Township Clerk

Gussie Glasper

 

For Township Assessor

Babette Mosby

 

For Township Tax Collector

John C. Williams

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Robert Wiley, Jr.

 

Sean Mosby

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than THREE)

William “Beak” Becker

 

Charles “Mike” Foley

 

Anna Marie Nelson

 

Elizabeth Honorable

 

Wood River

For Township Supervisor

Mike Babcock

 

For Township Clerk

Sherry L. Tite

 

For Township Assessor

Sandy Shaw

 

For Township Tax Collector

No Candidate

 

For Township Highway Commissioner

Mark J. Gernigin

 

For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Richard W. Noack

 

Linda E. Hoffman

 

Patrick McRae

 

Greg Withers

 

Scott Dodson

 

Brandon J. Plummer

 

Jeffrey D. Lister

 

Christopher Herzog

 

For Multi-Township Assessor

No Candidate

 

Park Districts

Collinsville Area Recreation

For Park Commissioner

Aaron Wright

 

For Park Commissioner

Ronald Jedda

 

Granite City Park District

For Park Commissioner

Craig A. Sykes

 

For Park Commissioner

Ron Dillard

 

Roxana Community Park District

For Park Commissioner (Not more than TWO)

Rick Rader

 

Debbie Eades

 

St. Jacob Township Park District

For Park Commissioner (Not more than TWO)

Rachel Stopka

 

Marlin Fohne

 

For Park Commissioner

Mark Eilers

 

For Park Commissioner

Jerry Falterman

 

Tri-Township Park District

For Park Commissioner (Vote for FOUR)

Timothy E. Flint

 

Toby Mitchell

 

Terry “Bud” Adelhardt

 

Kevin L. Woodring, Sr.

 

Steve Barbour

 

Venice Park District

For Park Commissioner (Not more than THREE)

Harold Wilson, Sr.

 

Celestine Williams

 

Vincent Valentine, Sr.

 

Library District

 

Bethalto Public Library District

For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO)

Patricia Stemmley

 

Shana Wright

 

East Alton Public Library District

For Library Trustee (Not more than FOUR)

Loretta Haydon Silkwood

 

Charlotte Wiegand

 

Adam Harris

 

Jason Bricker

 

Glen Carbon Centennial Library District

For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO)

Kathy Dortch

 

Deborah M. Owen

 

For Library Trustee

Kevin J. Tellor

 

Hartford Public Library District

For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO)

Chessie M. Brame

 

Marvin Denton

 

For Library Trustee

No Candidate

 

Hayner Public Library District

For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Kevin J. Botterbush

 

Karen J. McAtee

 

Write-in

 

Maryville Community Library District

For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Laure Willmann

 

Katherine Kunz

 

Toni Barz

 

Mississippi Valley Library District

For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Lisa M. Costello

 

Amanda Hausman

 

For Library Trustee

Scott E. Penny, Jr.

 

For Library Trustee

Marie Barron Johnson

 

Roxana Public Library District

For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE)

Virginia Clark

 

David Eardley

 

Jason John

 

Six Mile Regional Library District

For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO)

Chris Hutchings

 

Marc A. Griffin

 

Tri-Township Public Library District

For Library Trustee

Susan Lanahan

 

For Library Trustee

Marcella Lindsay

 

For Library Trustee

Diana Schultze

 

School District

For Members of the Board of Education

Roxana C.U.S.D. #1 (Vote for FOUR)

Gloria L. Philips

 

Patricia J. Devening

 

Steve Palen

 

Chad Owsley

 

Craig Harris

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Triad C.U.S.D. #2 (Vote for THREE)

Denise Baker-Seal

 

Christy Horton

 

Lori Daiber

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Venice C.U.S.D. #3

John C. Williams

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Venice C.U.S.D. #3 (Vote for FOUR)

Tisha G. Glasper

 

Frank Hill

 

Thelma Jones

 

Fonda Jones

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Highland C.U.S.D. #5 (Vote for FOUR)

Rene’ P. Friedel

 

Duane Clarke

 

Zachary Lewis

 

James Gallatin

 

Write-in

 

Write-in

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Staunton C.U.S.D. #6 (Vote for THREE)

Kimberly L. Peterson

 

John J. Renner, Sr.

 

Janice Kinder

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Edwardsville C.U.S.D. #7 (Vote for FOUR)

William Catalano, III

 

Jeff Miller

 

Terri Dalla Riva

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Edwardsville C.U.S.D. #7 (Vote for ONE)

Lelan R. Olsen

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Bethalto C.U.S.D. #8 (Vote for FOUR)

Tad Middleton

 

Tom Beiermann

 

Jeff Whaley

 

Sharon Rothe

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Bunker Hill C.U.S.D. #8 (Vote for THREE)

John F. Bauer

 

Lacey A. Wieseman

 

Whitney Mullink

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Granite City C.U.S.D. #9 (Vote for FOUR)

Kathy Hagnauer

 

Laura A. Cole

 

Tanja Cook Sedabres

 

Victoria R. Arguelles

 

Matt Jones

 

Linda Knogl

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Collinsville C.U.S.D. #10 (Vote for THREE)

Tim Hasamear

 

Gary A. Peccola

 

Gary “Kooz” Zusmierczak

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Alton C.U.S.D. #11 (Vote for FOUR)

Edmond J. Gray

 

David Goins

 

Barry Macias

 

Write-In

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Madison C.U.S.D. #12 (Vote for FOUR)

Anna Marie Nelson

 

Sonja M. Vauters

 

James A Buckels, Sr.

 

John H. Williams

 

For Members of the Board of Education

East Alton Elementary S.D. #13

No Candidate

 

For Members of the Board of Education

East Alton Elementary S.D. #13 (Vote for THREE)

Joan Midge

 

Margaret Foiles

 

Duane E. Shirley

 

For Members of the Board of Education

East Alton-Wood River C.H.S.D. #14 (Vote for THREE)

No Candidate

 

Write-in

 

Write-in

 

For Members of the Board of Education

East Alton-Wood River C.H.S.D. #14 (Vote for THREE)

Mark St. Peters

 

Michael Redman

 

Jamey Westbrook

 

Melissa A. Bell-Yates

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Wood River-Hartford Elementary S. D. #15

No Candidate

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Wood River-Hartford Elementary S. D. #15 (Vote for FOUR)

Amy Harding

 

Samantha Shemonia

 

Sheila M. Sorgea

 

Rich Goldman

 

For Members of the Board of Education

St. Rose S.D. #14-15 (Vote for FOUR)

Nathan J. Tebbe

 

Erick R. Baer

 

Beth Toennies

 

Jolynn Tucker

 

Susan Tebbe

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Aviston Elementary S.D. #21(Vote for FOUR)

Keith Thole

 

Mary Lee Jansen

 

Craig Strubhart

 

Amy Glaubitz-Iiams

 

For Members of the Board of Education

Central Community H.S. #71 (Vote for FOUR)

Jeff Kampwerth

 

Mary Lou Voss

 

Amy Kruse

 

Sean P. Kennedy

 

Community College

For Trustee of Southwestern Illinois College Dist. #522 – Subdistrict #2

James “Mike” Blaies

 

John Blomenkamp

 

For Trustee of Southwestern Illinois College Dist. #522 – Subdistrict #7

Philip L. Smith

 

For Trustee of the Community College District Lewis & Clark #536 (Not more than TWO)

Stevi Johnson

 

Brenda Walker McCain

 

John Jaffry

 

David L. Heyen

 

For Trustee of the Community College District Lewis & Clark #536

George C. Terry

 

For Trustees of the Community College District Kaskaskia College District #501 (Not more than TWO)

Dee Charles Boswell

 

Kelly Bennett

 

Malia Boozer

 

Bryan S. Holthaus

 

Educational Service Region

For Members of the Regional Board of School Trustees

Madison County (Not more than TWO, but only 1 from the same Congressional Township)

Lawrence J. Curry

 

Margaret “Peggy” Cadagin

 

Fire District

For Fire Protection District Trustee Godfrey Fire Protection District

Terry L. Ford

 

Water District

For Water District Trustee Meadowbrook Public Water District (Not more than THREE)

Beauton Furlow

 

Travis Steward

 

Saundra K. Rice

 

Kent Harrop

 

Kevin Wells

 

For Water District Trustee

 

Brandon Austin

 

Propositions

 

Madison County

Regional Office of Education

Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as a “sales tax”) be imposed in The County of Madison, Illinois, at a rate of 1% to be used exclusively for school facility purposes?

Yes

 

No

 

Proposition E

Edwardsville School District

Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes for Edwardsville Community Unit School District No. 7, Madison County, Illinois, be increased and established at 2.70 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 2.15 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purposes?

Yes

 

No

 

Aviston Elementary School District

Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes of Aviston Elementary School District No. 21, Clinton and Madison Counties, Illinois, be increased and established at 1.27 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of .92 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to beextended for said purpose?

Yes

 

No

 

 

 