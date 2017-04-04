Madison County Election Results Grids Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MADISON COUNTY - Election results are rolling in by the minute. Keep checking in to RiverBender.com for up-to-the-minute election result updates. City Village Alhambra For Mayor Jeffrey Hurst For Village Clerk Linda Uhe For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Jordan Payne Timothy W. Stille Dean Reckmann For Village Trustee Heather Stewart Alton For Mayor Brant Walker Scott Dixon Dan Rauschkolb Joshua Young For City Clerk Mary T. Boulds For City Treasurer Cameo C. Foster For Alderman – Ward 1 James Hernandez Brian M. Campbell For Alderman – Ward 2 Carolyn MacAfee Eric Konkol For Alderman – Ward 3 Michael J. Velloff Ayron Womack For Alderman – Ward 4 Tammy Smith Rosetta L. Brown Steven Kimbrough, Sr. Stanton E. Holliday Carlton William Cannon For Alderman – Ward 5 Charles Brake For Alderman – Ward 6 Terry Bristow Stephanie J. Elliott For Alderman – Ward 7 David L. Boulds Bethalto For Village President Alan Winslow Thomas J. Anderson For Village Clerk Sue E. Lowrance For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Brady Dugger Dave Gibbons Phillip Little Brian Buhs Jeff Pickering Collinsville For Councilman (TWO) Nancy L. Moss Jeff Kypta David Jerome Donna Green East Alton For Village President Joe Silkwood Jamie Goodwin For Village Clerk Lori Palmer For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Denny Weber Kelli S. Fletcher Robert Greene Edwardsville For Mayor Hal Patton For City Clerk Dennis W. McCracken For City Treasurer Rich Hampton For Alderman – Ward 2 Jack Burns For Alderman – Ward 4 Jeanette Mallon S.J. Morrison For Alderman – Ward 6 Craig Louer Fairmont City For Village President Alex J. Bregen For Village Clerk Richard D. Ramirez For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) David Suarez Michael Fiudo Charles J. Arriola Glen Carbon For Mayor Robert L. Jackstadt Steven Slemer For Village Clerk Write In For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Walter Harris Mary Beth Williams Ben Maliszewski Godfrey For Village President Mike McCormick For Village Clerk Pamela E. Whisler For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Jeffery R. Weber Mark Stewart Sharon A. Campbell Michael G. Stumpf Jerome J. Jacobs Nathan L. Schrumpf Granite City For Mayor Ed Hagnauer Arthur Asadorian For City Clerk Judy Whitaker For City Treasurer Gail Valle For Alderman – Ward 1 Gerald Williams Brynn Kincheloe For Alderman – Ward 2 Walter Schmidtke For Alderman – Ward 3 Dan McDowell Nick Raftopoulos For Alderman – Ward 4 Paul Jackstadt For Alderman – Ward 5 Gregg Austin Kim Benda Write-in Grantfork For Mayor Steven Brendel For Village Clerk Marissa Dunn For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Adam Vosholler Rick Porter Mark Frey Hamel For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Jerry Gorzny March Schoenleber Richard E. Salmi Hartford For Mayor James F. “Jim” Hickerson Kristie K. Luebbert For Village Clerk Chessie M. Brame Amy Martin For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Christina L. Hayes Clinton B. Caldwell David R. Fields Chris Fulkerson Jamie Harrop Highland For Mayor Joseph R. Michaelis For City Clerk Barbara Bellm For City Treasurer Dennis W. Foehner For Councilman (Not more than TWO) Peggy Bellm Rick Joel Frey Livingston For Village President Dennis Scarsdale Richard Kovaly For Village Clerk Elizabeth B. Augustine For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Randy Waggoner Nick Pitts For Village Trustee Debra Atwood Madison For Mayor John W. Hamm, III Demetrus “Bird” Williams For City Clerk Patricia A. Howard For Alderman – Ward 1 Dreeta Jenkins For Alderman – Ward 2 James “Jim” Riskovsky Mark Crochrell, Sr. For Alderman – Ward 3 Michael F. Vrabec Ronzell D. Williams For Alderman – Ward 4 James A. Gardner, Jr. Marine For Village President John Molitor For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Steven Bartlett Darren Apken John Usher Maryville For Village President Craig Short For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Julie Clark Ed Kostyshock Gary L. Kee Chris Guy New Douglas For Village President George Grindstaff June Ridens For Village Clerk Lisa Dawn Micnheimer For Village Treasurer Barb Blackmon For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Barbara Bassett Matthew Mucklow Walter Butler For Village Trustee No Candidate Pierron For Village President Ron Hartnagel For Village Clerk Toni Klitzing For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Andrew Danco Andrew Jackson For Village Trustee No Candidate Pontoon Beach For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Terry Kreher Brad Eavenson Beverly Hopper Roxana For Village President Paul Oller Marty Reynolds Cindy Hoxsey For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Dale Raymond Jack LaTempt Dennis “Jim” Smith James Groppel Heather Humphrey Steve Giddings St. Jacob For Village President Richard L. Schiefer For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) George J. Gavlick Christopher A Tolbert Robert M. Ross For Village Trustee Stephen M. Howe South Roxana For Village President Michael Davis Barbara A. Overton James Maguire Ronald Baggett, Sr. Carolyn Stoeckel For Village Clerk Vickie M. Oetken Wanda Holmes For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Ryan Fenstermaker Terrah L. Bevolo Margaret Manley T.J. Callahan Troy For Mayor Ralph Clemings Allen Adomite John “Jack” Haggard For City Clerk Jamie Myers Kristine Scovill For City Treasurer David Roady For Alderman – Ward 1 Matthew Thompson For Alderman – Ward 2 Samuel Italiano For Alderman – Ward 3 James Daniel James DeCarli For Alderman – Ward 4 Nathan Henderson Timothy Greenfield Venice For Mayor Tyrone Echols Write-in For City Clerk Ruby L. Johnson For Treasurer Roseann Koelker For Alderman – Ward 1 Glen C. Gilmore For Alderman – Ward 2 Ricky C. Williams For Alderman – Ward 3 John “Dickie” Ervin Write-in For Alderman – Ward 4 Gerald Massie Williamson For Village President Lawrence Benardin For Village Clerk Susan Wesa For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Terry Soens Write-in Wood River For Mayor Tom Kane Cheryl Goessman Maguire Scott Miner Scott Levan For Councilman (Not more than TWO) Tom Stalcup Gale L. Ufert For Councilman (Not more than ONE) Anthony Swarringin Chris Stanley Worden For Village President Preston Hall Gregory B. Garrison For Village Clerk Ann Loemker Brandy Fox For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE) Robert Foster Brian Murphy Dennis Bass Township Alhambra For Township Supervisor Jerry Frank For Township Clerk Patricia A. Take For Township Assessor No Candidate For Township Highway Commissioner Dale E. Frank For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Ronald H. Schmidt Ronald R. Maine, II Gail Ohren Robert M. Maurer Alton For Township Supervisor Donald J. Huber For Township Assessor Julie M. Campbell Chouteau For Township Supervisor Eddie Lee For Township Clerk Carole Meyer For Township Assessor No Candidate For Township Tax Collector No Candidate For Township Highway Commissioner Jeffrey Scholebo Charles McCoy Ron Hogue, Jr. For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) William “Todd” Werner James “Jim” Taylor Delois “Lois” Rea Sandy Mueller Collinsville For Township Supervisor Terry “Bones” Allan For Township Clerk Gailyn Dowling For Township Assessor Peter J. Poletti For Township Highway Commissioner Larry Trucano For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Chris Bethel Derrick Keith Cox Michael T. Foley Dennis Hill Daniel Hopkins Patrick “Pat” Presson Edwardsville For Township Supervisor Frank Miles Barth Legate For Township Clerk Fred Schulte For Township Assessor Judy Klopmeier For Township Tax Collector No Candidate For Township Highway Commissioner Danny Picarella For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Matthew Chapman Kenny Krumeich Charles A. “Skip” Schmidt Write-in Write-in Write-in Write-in Foster For Township Supervisor Bill Ambrose Write-in For Township Clerk Roger D. Wade For Township Assessor No Candidate For Township Tax Collector No Candidate For Township Highway Commissioner Bob Denother Jacob Strohbeck For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Richard Weber Amy Elik Write-in Write-in Write-in Write-in Ft. Russell For Township Supervisor Stacy J. McRae For Township Clerk Bradley H. Sconce For Township Assessor Sandra Strohmeier For Township Highway Commissioner Todd Shaw For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Larry Bussmann Travis Steward Russell Henke Steven L. Imel Thomas Martin Write-in Godfrey For Township Supervisor Terry Seymour For Township Assessor Monica Star Jerrells For Township Tax Collector No Candidate Granite City For Township Supervisor Robert “Bob” Shipley Write-in For Township Assessor Debbie Gray Hamel For Township Supervisor Duane H. Meyer For Township Clerk Leroy A. Wood For Township Assessor No Candidate For Township Highway Commissioner Clay Gusewelle For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) William Heepke Mark Brase Richard M. Gusewelle Kenneth Grotefendt Francis “Jake” Geiger Helvetia For Township Supervisor Judy Schmitt For Township Clerk Article continues after sponsor message Carol Hammer For Township Assessor Fred N. Michael For Township Highway Commissioner Chad Zobrist For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Larry Essenpreis Robert J. Luitjohan Wayne P. Steiner Michael Ammann Jarvis For Township Supervisor Kelly L. Huelsmann For Township Clerk Alan J. Dunstan For Township Assessor Jessica L. Dudley For Township Tax Collector Nathan Hovatter For Township Highway Commissioner Dale Grapperhaus For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Robert Stonecipher Elizabeth Hellrung Mary Andrea May Scott Wiesehan Jason G. Helldoerfer Leef For Township Supervisor Kevin J. Schwarz For Township Clerk Judith I. Zimmerman For Township Highway Commissioner Kevin Rutz For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Loren Sievers Donald Hediger Lawrence Schwarz Tonya Hunsche Marine For Township Supervisor Robert A. Daiber For Township Clerk John M. Hodapp For Township Assessor Vicki Lynn Grater For Township Highway Commissioner Roger A. Kampwerth For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Wayne L. Gentry Pamela Voegele Kenneth Reinacher James Goodall Moro For Township Supervisor Jason Christians For Township Clerk No Candidate Write-in For Township Assessor Michael D. Strong For Township Highway Commissioner Pat Cooper For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Kerry R. Bertels Tim Bertels Donald E. Kruse Steven C. Engelke Nameoki For Township Supervisor Danny Kreher Randall P. Viessman Randall Presswood For Township Clerk Helen M. Hawkins Janine Luehmann For Township Assessor Elaine Beckland Tammy M. Hanfelder For Township Tax Collector No Candidate For Township Highway Commissioner Donald R. Moore Charles Luehmann For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Richard Dan Abel Curt Edwards Fritz L. Nemsky Ernest L. Morris John Eric Foster Kelso “Kelly” Staley New Douglas For Township Supervisor Duane Schallenberg For Township Clerk Nancy Zweck For Township Highway Commissioner Larry Griffith For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Judy Klein Sandra M. Abert Jeffrey S. Donahue Tony Langendorf Olive For Township Supervisor Terry A. Wray For Township Clerk David L. Lamore For Township Assessor Margaret Lamore For Township Highway Commissioner Robert G. Chulka For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Tom “Spuds” Spudich Thomas O. Burcham, Jr. Robert L. Pollett Gerald Marvin Prosser Omphghent For Township Supervisor Mary J. Butcher For Township Clerk Lonnie R. Pruett For Township Assessor No Candidate For Township Highway Commissioner Jeffery T. Wolbert “Cuz” Vernon Ruble For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Fred G. Bort Robert Werden Harold E. Knackstedt John W. Behme Pin Oak For Township Supervisor Eugene W. Kohlmiller For Township Clerk Kathy L. Long For Township Assessor No Candidate For Township Highway Commissioner Robert J. Helms For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Dennis J. Mueller Jackie Mitchell Seth A. Joy Timothy L. Tosovsky Saline For Township Supervisor Curtis Messerli For Township Clerk Judith Hartlieb For Township Assessor Julie A Powell For Township Highway Commissioner Bryan L. Rutz For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Keith Haberer Gervase V. Ottensmeier Donald J. Frank Dawn L. Mayberry Daniel F. Kapp Van A. Powell Gene A. Weis Mark Gelley Gerald A. Rottman St. Jacob For Township Supervisor Scott A. Rose For Township Clerk Diane Frey For Township Assessor Darren Orlandi For Township Highway Commissioner Rick L. Seger For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Thomas L. Carson Kevin Staas Emmette Sowash Marlin Fohne For Township Community Building Trustee (Not more than THREE) Steven T. Prange Edward Miller Scott A. Seger Venice For Township Supervisor Andrew F. Economy Nicholas D. Antonovich For Township Clerk Gussie Glasper For Township Assessor Babette Mosby For Township Tax Collector John C. Williams For Township Highway Commissioner Robert Wiley, Jr. Sean Mosby For Township Trustee (Not more than THREE) William “Beak” Becker Charles “Mike” Foley Anna Marie Nelson Elizabeth Honorable Wood River For Township Supervisor Mike Babcock For Township Clerk Sherry L. Tite For Township Assessor Sandy Shaw For Township Tax Collector No Candidate For Township Highway Commissioner Mark J. Gernigin For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Richard W. Noack Linda E. Hoffman Patrick McRae Greg Withers Scott Dodson Brandon J. Plummer Jeffrey D. Lister Christopher Herzog For Multi-Township Assessor No Candidate Park Districts Collinsville Area Recreation For Park Commissioner Aaron Wright For Park Commissioner Ronald Jedda Granite City Park District For Park Commissioner Craig A. Sykes For Park Commissioner Ron Dillard Roxana Community Park District For Park Commissioner (Not more than TWO) Rick Rader Debbie Eades St. Jacob Township Park District For Park Commissioner (Not more than TWO) Rachel Stopka Marlin Fohne For Park Commissioner Mark Eilers For Park Commissioner Jerry Falterman Tri-Township Park District For Park Commissioner (Vote for FOUR) Timothy E. Flint Toby Mitchell Terry “Bud” Adelhardt Kevin L. Woodring, Sr. Steve Barbour Venice Park District For Park Commissioner (Not more than THREE) Harold Wilson, Sr. Celestine Williams Vincent Valentine, Sr. Library District Bethalto Public Library District For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO) Patricia Stemmley Shana Wright East Alton Public Library District For Library Trustee (Not more than FOUR) Loretta Haydon Silkwood Charlotte Wiegand Adam Harris Jason Bricker Glen Carbon Centennial Library District For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO) Kathy Dortch Deborah M. Owen For Library Trustee Kevin J. Tellor Hartford Public Library District For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO) Chessie M. Brame Marvin Denton For Library Trustee No Candidate Hayner Public Library District For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE) Kevin J. Botterbush Karen J. McAtee Write-in Maryville Community Library District For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE) Laure Willmann Katherine Kunz Toni Barz Mississippi Valley Library District For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE) Lisa M. Costello Amanda Hausman For Library Trustee Scott E. Penny, Jr. For Library Trustee Marie Barron Johnson Roxana Public Library District For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE) Virginia Clark David Eardley Jason John Six Mile Regional Library District For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO) Chris Hutchings Marc A. Griffin Tri-Township Public Library District For Library Trustee Susan Lanahan For Library Trustee Marcella Lindsay For Library Trustee Diana Schultze School District For Members of the Board of Education Roxana C.U.S.D. #1 (Vote for FOUR) Gloria L. Philips Patricia J. Devening Steve Palen Chad Owsley Craig Harris For Members of the Board of Education Triad C.U.S.D. #2 (Vote for THREE) Denise Baker-Seal Christy Horton Lori Daiber For Members of the Board of Education Venice C.U.S.D. #3 John C. Williams For Members of the Board of Education Venice C.U.S.D. #3 (Vote for FOUR) Tisha G. Glasper Frank Hill Thelma Jones Fonda Jones For Members of the Board of Education Highland C.U.S.D. #5 (Vote for FOUR) Rene’ P. Friedel Duane Clarke Zachary Lewis James Gallatin Write-in Write-in For Members of the Board of Education Staunton C.U.S.D. #6 (Vote for THREE) Kimberly L. Peterson John J. Renner, Sr. Janice Kinder For Members of the Board of Education Edwardsville C.U.S.D. #7 (Vote for FOUR) William Catalano, III Jeff Miller Terri Dalla Riva For Members of the Board of Education Edwardsville C.U.S.D. #7 (Vote for ONE) Lelan R. Olsen For Members of the Board of Education Bethalto C.U.S.D. #8 (Vote for FOUR) Tad Middleton Tom Beiermann Jeff Whaley Sharon Rothe For Members of the Board of Education Bunker Hill C.U.S.D. #8 (Vote for THREE) John F. Bauer Lacey A. Wieseman Whitney Mullink For Members of the Board of Education Granite City C.U.S.D. #9 (Vote for FOUR) Kathy Hagnauer Laura A. Cole Tanja Cook Sedabres Victoria R. Arguelles Matt Jones Linda Knogl For Members of the Board of Education Collinsville C.U.S.D. #10 (Vote for THREE) Tim Hasamear Gary A. Peccola Gary “Kooz” Zusmierczak For Members of the Board of Education Alton C.U.S.D. #11 (Vote for FOUR) Edmond J. Gray David Goins Barry Macias Write-In For Members of the Board of Education Madison C.U.S.D. #12 (Vote for FOUR) Anna Marie Nelson Sonja M. Vauters James A Buckels, Sr. John H. Williams For Members of the Board of Education East Alton Elementary S.D. #13 No Candidate For Members of the Board of Education East Alton Elementary S.D. #13 (Vote for THREE) Joan Midge Margaret Foiles Duane E. Shirley For Members of the Board of Education East Alton-Wood River C.H.S.D. #14 (Vote for THREE) No Candidate Write-in Write-in For Members of the Board of Education East Alton-Wood River C.H.S.D. #14 (Vote for THREE) Mark St. Peters Michael Redman Jamey Westbrook Melissa A. Bell-Yates For Members of the Board of Education Wood River-Hartford Elementary S. D. #15 No Candidate For Members of the Board of Education Wood River-Hartford Elementary S. D. #15 (Vote for FOUR) Amy Harding Samantha Shemonia Sheila M. Sorgea Rich Goldman For Members of the Board of Education St. Rose S.D. #14-15 (Vote for FOUR) Nathan J. Tebbe Erick R. Baer Beth Toennies Jolynn Tucker Susan Tebbe For Members of the Board of Education Aviston Elementary S.D. #21(Vote for FOUR) Keith Thole Mary Lee Jansen Craig Strubhart Amy Glaubitz-Iiams For Members of the Board of Education Central Community H.S. #71 (Vote for FOUR) Jeff Kampwerth Mary Lou Voss Amy Kruse Sean P. Kennedy Community College For Trustee of Southwestern Illinois College Dist. #522 – Subdistrict #2 James “Mike” Blaies John Blomenkamp For Trustee of Southwestern Illinois College Dist. #522 – Subdistrict #7 Philip L. Smith For Trustee of the Community College District Lewis & Clark #536 (Not more than TWO) Stevi Johnson Brenda Walker McCain John Jaffry David L. Heyen For Trustee of the Community College District Lewis & Clark #536 George C. Terry For Trustees of the Community College District Kaskaskia College District #501 (Not more than TWO) Dee Charles Boswell Kelly Bennett Malia Boozer Bryan S. Holthaus Educational Service Region For Members of the Regional Board of School Trustees Madison County (Not more than TWO, but only 1 from the same Congressional Township) Lawrence J. Curry Margaret “Peggy” Cadagin Fire District For Fire Protection District Trustee Godfrey Fire Protection District Terry L. Ford Water District For Water District Trustee Meadowbrook Public Water District (Not more than THREE) Beauton Furlow Travis Steward Saundra K. Rice Kent Harrop Kevin Wells For Water District Trustee Brandon Austin Propositions Madison County Regional Office of Education Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as a “sales tax”) be imposed in The County of Madison, Illinois, at a rate of 1% to be used exclusively for school facility purposes? Yes No Proposition E Edwardsville School District Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes for Edwardsville Community Unit School District No. 7, Madison County, Illinois, be increased and established at 2.70 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 2.15 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purposes? Yes No Aviston Elementary School District Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes of Aviston Elementary School District No. 21, Clinton and Madison Counties, Illinois, be increased and established at 1.27 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of .92 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to beextended for said purpose? Yes No Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending