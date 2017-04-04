Madison County Election Results Grids
MADISON COUNTY - Election results are rolling in by the minute. Keep checking in to RiverBender.com for up-to-the-minute election result updates.
|
City
|
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Village
|
Alhambra
|
For Mayor
|
Jeffrey Hurst
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Linda Uhe
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Jordan Payne
|
|
Timothy W. Stille
|
|
Dean Reckmann
|
|
For Village Trustee
|
Heather Stewart
|
|
Alton
|
For Mayor
|
Brant Walker
|
|
Scott Dixon
|
|
Dan Rauschkolb
|
|
Joshua Young
|
|
For City Clerk
|
Mary T. Boulds
|
|
For City Treasurer
|
Cameo C. Foster
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 1
|
James Hernandez
|
|
Brian M. Campbell
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 2
|
Carolyn MacAfee
|
|
Eric Konkol
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 3
|
Michael J. Velloff
|
|
Ayron Womack
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 4
|
Tammy Smith
|
|
Rosetta L. Brown
|
|
Steven Kimbrough, Sr.
|
|
Stanton E. Holliday
|
|
Carlton William Cannon
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 5
|
Charles Brake
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 6
|
Terry Bristow
|
|
Stephanie J. Elliott
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 7
|
David L. Boulds
|
|
Bethalto
|
For Village President
|
Alan Winslow
|
|
Thomas J. Anderson
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Sue E. Lowrance
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Brady Dugger
|
|
Dave Gibbons
|
|
Phillip Little
|
|
Brian Buhs
|
|
Jeff Pickering
|
|
Collinsville
|
For Councilman (TWO)
|
Nancy L. Moss
|
|
Jeff Kypta
|
|
David Jerome
|
|
Donna Green
|
|
East Alton
|
For Village President
|
Joe Silkwood
|
|
Jamie Goodwin
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Lori Palmer
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Denny Weber
|
|
Kelli S. Fletcher
|
|
Robert Greene
|
|
Edwardsville
|
For Mayor
|
Hal Patton
|
|
For City Clerk
|
Dennis W. McCracken
|
|
For City Treasurer
|
Rich Hampton
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 2
|
Jack Burns
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 4
|
Jeanette Mallon
|
|
S.J. Morrison
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 6
|
Craig Louer
|
|
Fairmont City
|
For Village President
|
Alex J. Bregen
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Richard D. Ramirez
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
David Suarez
|
|
Michael Fiudo
|
|
Charles J. Arriola
|
|
Glen Carbon
|
For Mayor
|
Robert L. Jackstadt
|
|
Steven Slemer
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Write In
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Walter Harris
|
|
Mary Beth Williams
|
|
Ben Maliszewski
|
|
Godfrey
|
For Village President
|
Mike McCormick
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Pamela E. Whisler
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Jeffery R. Weber
|
|
Mark Stewart
|
|
Sharon A. Campbell
|
|
Michael G. Stumpf
|
|
Jerome J. Jacobs
|
|
Nathan L. Schrumpf
|
|
Granite City
|
For Mayor
|
Ed Hagnauer
|
|
Arthur Asadorian
|
|
For City Clerk
|
Judy Whitaker
|
|
For City Treasurer
|
Gail Valle
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 1
|
Gerald Williams
|
|
Brynn Kincheloe
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 2
|
Walter Schmidtke
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 3
|
Dan McDowell
|
|
Nick Raftopoulos
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 4
|
Paul Jackstadt
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 5
|
Gregg Austin
|
|
Kim Benda
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Grantfork
|
For Mayor
|
Steven Brendel
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Marissa Dunn
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Adam Vosholler
|
|
Rick Porter
|
|
Mark Frey
|
|
Hamel
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Jerry Gorzny
|
|
March Schoenleber
|
|
Richard E. Salmi
|
|
Hartford
|
For Mayor
|
James F. “Jim” Hickerson
|
|
Kristie K. Luebbert
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Chessie M. Brame
|
|
Amy Martin
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Christina L. Hayes
|
|
Clinton B. Caldwell
|
|
David R. Fields
|
|
Chris Fulkerson
|
|
Jamie Harrop
|
|
Highland
|
For Mayor
|
Joseph R. Michaelis
|
|
For City Clerk
|
Barbara Bellm
|
|
For City Treasurer
|
Dennis W. Foehner
|
|
For Councilman (Not more than TWO)
|
Peggy Bellm
|
|
Rick Joel Frey
|
|
Livingston
|
For Village President
|
Dennis Scarsdale
|
|
Richard Kovaly
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Elizabeth B. Augustine
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Randy Waggoner
|
|
Nick Pitts
|
|
For Village Trustee
|
Debra Atwood
|
|
Madison
|
For Mayor
|
John W. Hamm, III
|
|
Demetrus “Bird” Williams
|
|
For City Clerk
|
Patricia A. Howard
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 1
|
Dreeta Jenkins
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 2
|
James “Jim” Riskovsky
|
|
Mark Crochrell, Sr.
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 3
|
Michael F. Vrabec
|
|
Ronzell D. Williams
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 4
|
James A. Gardner, Jr.
|
|
Marine
|
For Village President
|
John Molitor
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Steven Bartlett
|
|
Darren Apken
|
|
John Usher
|
|
Maryville
|
For Village President
|
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Julie Clark
|
|
Ed Kostyshock
|
|
Gary L. Kee
|
|
Chris Guy
|
|
New Douglas
|
For Village President
|
George Grindstaff
|
|
June Ridens
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Lisa Dawn Micnheimer
|
|
For Village Treasurer
|
Barb Blackmon
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Barbara Bassett
|
|
Matthew Mucklow
|
|
Walter Butler
|
|
For Village Trustee
|
No Candidate
|
|
Pierron
|
For Village President
|
Ron Hartnagel
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Toni Klitzing
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Andrew Danco
|
|
Andrew Jackson
|
|
For Village Trustee
|
No Candidate
|
|
Pontoon Beach
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Terry Kreher
|
|
Brad Eavenson
|
|
Beverly Hopper
|
|
Roxana
|
For Village President
|
Paul Oller
|
|
Marty Reynolds
|
|
Cindy Hoxsey
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Dale Raymond
|
|
Jack LaTempt
|
|
Dennis “Jim” Smith
|
|
James Groppel
|
|
Heather Humphrey
|
|
Steve Giddings
|
|
St. Jacob
|
For Village President
|
Richard L. Schiefer
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
George J. Gavlick
|
|
Christopher A Tolbert
|
|
Robert M. Ross
|
|
For Village Trustee
|
Stephen M. Howe
|
|
South Roxana
|
For Village President
|
Michael Davis
|
|
Barbara A. Overton
|
|
James Maguire
|
|
Ronald Baggett, Sr.
|
|
Carolyn Stoeckel
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Vickie M. Oetken
|
|
Wanda Holmes
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Ryan Fenstermaker
|
|
Terrah L. Bevolo
|
|
Margaret Manley
|
|
T.J. Callahan
|
|
Troy
|
For Mayor
|
Ralph Clemings
|
|
Allen Adomite
|
|
John “Jack” Haggard
|
|
For City Clerk
|
Jamie Myers
|
|
Kristine Scovill
|
|
For City Treasurer
|
David Roady
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 1
|
Matthew Thompson
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 2
|
Samuel Italiano
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 3
|
James Daniel
|
|
James DeCarli
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 4
|
Nathan Henderson
|
|
Timothy Greenfield
|
|
Venice
|
For Mayor
|
Tyrone Echols
|
|
Write-in
|
|
For City Clerk
|
Ruby L. Johnson
|
|
For Treasurer
|
Roseann Koelker
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 1
|
Glen C. Gilmore
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 2
|
Ricky C. Williams
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 3
|
John “Dickie” Ervin
|
|
Write-in
|
|
For Alderman – Ward 4
|
Gerald Massie
|
|
Williamson
|
For Village President
|
Lawrence Benardin
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Susan Wesa
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Terry Soens
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Wood River
|
For Mayor
|
Tom Kane
|
|
Cheryl Goessman Maguire
|
|
Scott Miner
|
|
Scott Levan
|
|
For Councilman (Not more than TWO)
|
Tom Stalcup
|
|
Gale L. Ufert
|
|
For Councilman (Not more than ONE)
|
Anthony Swarringin
|
|
Chris Stanley
|
|
Worden
|
For Village President
|
Preston Hall
|
|
Gregory B. Garrison
|
|
For Village Clerk
|
Ann Loemker
|
|
Brandy Fox
|
|
For Village Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Robert Foster
|
|
Brian Murphy
|
|
Dennis Bass
|
|
Township
|
Alhambra
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Jerry Frank
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Patricia A. Take
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Dale E. Frank
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Ronald H. Schmidt
|
|
Ronald R. Maine, II
|
|
Gail Ohren
|
|
Robert M. Maurer
|
|
Alton
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Donald J. Huber
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Julie M. Campbell
|
|
Chouteau
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Eddie Lee
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Carole Meyer
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Tax Collector
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Jeffrey Scholebo
|
|
Charles McCoy
|
|
Ron Hogue, Jr.
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
William “Todd” Werner
|
|
James “Jim” Taylor
|
|
Delois “Lois” Rea
|
|
Sandy Mueller
|
|
Collinsville
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Terry “Bones” Allan
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Gailyn Dowling
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Peter J. Poletti
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Larry Trucano
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Chris Bethel
|
|
Derrick Keith Cox
|
|
Michael T. Foley
|
|
Dennis Hill
|
|
Daniel Hopkins
|
|
Patrick “Pat” Presson
|
|
Edwardsville
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Frank Miles
|
|
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Fred Schulte
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Judy Klopmeier
|
|
For Township Tax Collector
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Danny Picarella
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Matthew Chapman
|
|
Kenny Krumeich
|
|
Charles A. “Skip” Schmidt
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Foster
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Bill Ambrose
|
|
Write-in
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Roger D. Wade
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Tax Collector
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Bob Denother
|
|
Jacob Strohbeck
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Richard Weber
|
|
Amy Elik
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Ft. Russell
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Stacy J. McRae
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Bradley H. Sconce
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Sandra Strohmeier
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Todd Shaw
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Larry Bussmann
|
|
Travis Steward
|
|
Russell Henke
|
|
Steven L. Imel
|
|
Thomas Martin
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Godfrey
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Terry Seymour
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Monica Star Jerrells
|
|
For Township Tax Collector
|
No Candidate
|
|
Granite City
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Robert “Bob” Shipley
|
|
Write-in
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Debbie Gray
|
|
Hamel
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Duane H. Meyer
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Leroy A. Wood
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Clay Gusewelle
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
William Heepke
|
|
Mark Brase
|
|
Richard M. Gusewelle
|
|
Kenneth Grotefendt
|
|
Francis “Jake” Geiger
|
|
Helvetia
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Judy Schmitt
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Article continues after sponsor message
Carol Hammer
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Fred N. Michael
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Chad Zobrist
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Larry Essenpreis
|
|
Robert J. Luitjohan
|
|
Wayne P. Steiner
|
|
Michael Ammann
|
|
Jarvis
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Kelly L. Huelsmann
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Alan J. Dunstan
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Jessica L. Dudley
|
|
For Township Tax Collector
|
Nathan Hovatter
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Dale Grapperhaus
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Robert Stonecipher
|
|
Elizabeth Hellrung
|
|
Mary Andrea May
|
|
Scott Wiesehan
|
|
Jason G. Helldoerfer
|
|
Leef
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Kevin J. Schwarz
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Judith I. Zimmerman
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Kevin Rutz
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Loren Sievers
|
|
Donald Hediger
|
|
Lawrence Schwarz
|
|
Tonya Hunsche
|
|
Marine
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Robert A. Daiber
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
John M. Hodapp
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Vicki Lynn Grater
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Roger A. Kampwerth
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Wayne L. Gentry
|
|
Pamela Voegele
|
|
Kenneth Reinacher
|
|
James Goodall
|
|
Moro
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Jason Christians
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
No Candidate
|
|
Write-in
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Michael D. Strong
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Pat Cooper
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Kerry R. Bertels
|
|
Tim Bertels
|
|
Donald E. Kruse
|
|
Steven C. Engelke
|
|
Nameoki
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Danny Kreher
|
|
Randall P. Viessman
|
|
Randall Presswood
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Helen M. Hawkins
|
|
Janine Luehmann
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Elaine Beckland
|
|
Tammy M. Hanfelder
|
|
For Township Tax Collector
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Donald R. Moore
|
|
Charles Luehmann
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Richard Dan Abel
|
|
Curt Edwards
|
|
Fritz L. Nemsky
|
|
Ernest L. Morris
|
|
John Eric Foster
|
|
Kelso “Kelly” Staley
|
|
New Douglas
|
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Duane Schallenberg
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Nancy Zweck
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Larry Griffith
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Judy Klein
|
|
Sandra M. Abert
|
|
Jeffrey S. Donahue
|
|
Tony Langendorf
|
|
Olive
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Terry A. Wray
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
David L. Lamore
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Margaret Lamore
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Robert G. Chulka
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Tom “Spuds” Spudich
|
|
Thomas O. Burcham, Jr.
|
|
Robert L. Pollett
|
|
Gerald Marvin Prosser
|
|
Omphghent
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Mary J. Butcher
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Lonnie R. Pruett
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Jeffery T. Wolbert
|
|
“Cuz” Vernon Ruble
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Fred G. Bort
|
|
Robert Werden
|
|
Harold E. Knackstedt
|
|
John W. Behme
|
|
Pin Oak
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Eugene W. Kohlmiller
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Kathy L. Long
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Robert J. Helms
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Dennis J. Mueller
|
|
Jackie Mitchell
|
|
Seth A. Joy
|
|
Timothy L. Tosovsky
|
|
Saline
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Curtis Messerli
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Judith Hartlieb
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Julie A Powell
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Bryan L. Rutz
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Keith Haberer
|
|
Gervase V. Ottensmeier
|
|
Donald J. Frank
|
|
Dawn L. Mayberry
|
|
Daniel F. Kapp
|
|
Van A. Powell
|
|
Gene A. Weis
|
|
Mark Gelley
|
|
Gerald A. Rottman
|
|
St. Jacob
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Scott A. Rose
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Diane Frey
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Darren Orlandi
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Rick L. Seger
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Thomas L. Carson
|
|
Kevin Staas
|
|
Emmette Sowash
|
|
Marlin Fohne
|
|
For Township Community Building Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Steven T. Prange
|
|
Edward Miller
|
|
Scott A. Seger
|
|
Venice
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Andrew F. Economy
|
|
Nicholas D. Antonovich
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Gussie Glasper
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Babette Mosby
|
|
For Township Tax Collector
|
John C. Williams
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Robert Wiley, Jr.
|
|
Sean Mosby
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
William “Beak” Becker
|
|
Charles “Mike” Foley
|
|
Anna Marie Nelson
|
|
Elizabeth Honorable
|
|
Wood River
|
For Township Supervisor
|
Mike Babcock
|
|
For Township Clerk
|
Sherry L. Tite
|
|
For Township Assessor
|
Sandy Shaw
|
|
For Township Tax Collector
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Township Highway Commissioner
|
Mark J. Gernigin
|
|
For Township Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Richard W. Noack
|
|
Linda E. Hoffman
|
|
Patrick McRae
|
|
Greg Withers
|
|
Scott Dodson
|
|
Brandon J. Plummer
|
|
Jeffrey D. Lister
|
|
Christopher Herzog
|
|
For Multi-Township Assessor
|
No Candidate
|
|
Park Districts
|
Collinsville Area Recreation
|
For Park Commissioner
|
Aaron Wright
|
|
For Park Commissioner
|
Ronald Jedda
|
|
Granite City Park District
|
For Park Commissioner
|
Craig A. Sykes
|
|
For Park Commissioner
|
Ron Dillard
|
|
Roxana Community Park District
|
For Park Commissioner (Not more than TWO)
|
Rick Rader
|
|
Debbie Eades
|
|
St. Jacob Township Park District
|
For Park Commissioner (Not more than TWO)
|
Rachel Stopka
|
|
Marlin Fohne
|
|
For Park Commissioner
|
Mark Eilers
|
|
For Park Commissioner
|
Jerry Falterman
|
|
Tri-Township Park District
|
For Park Commissioner (Vote for FOUR)
|
Timothy E. Flint
|
|
Toby Mitchell
|
|
Terry “Bud” Adelhardt
|
|
Kevin L. Woodring, Sr.
|
|
Steve Barbour
|
|
Venice Park District
|
For Park Commissioner (Not more than THREE)
|
Harold Wilson, Sr.
|
|
Celestine Williams
|
|
Vincent Valentine, Sr.
|
|
Library District
|
|
Bethalto Public Library District
|
For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO)
|
Patricia Stemmley
|
|
Shana Wright
|
|
East Alton Public Library District
|
For Library Trustee (Not more than FOUR)
|
Loretta Haydon Silkwood
|
|
Charlotte Wiegand
|
|
Adam Harris
|
|
Jason Bricker
|
|
Glen Carbon Centennial Library District
|
For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO)
|
Kathy Dortch
|
|
Deborah M. Owen
|
|
For Library Trustee
|
Kevin J. Tellor
|
|
Hartford Public Library District
|
For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO)
|
Chessie M. Brame
|
|
Marvin Denton
|
|
For Library Trustee
|
No Candidate
|
|
Hayner Public Library District
|
For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Kevin J. Botterbush
|
|
Karen J. McAtee
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Maryville Community Library District
|
For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Laure Willmann
|
|
Katherine Kunz
|
|
Toni Barz
|
|
Mississippi Valley Library District
|
For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Lisa M. Costello
|
|
Amanda Hausman
|
|
For Library Trustee
|
Scott E. Penny, Jr.
|
|
For Library Trustee
|
Marie Barron Johnson
|
|
Roxana Public Library District
|
For Library Trustee (Not more than THREE)
|
Virginia Clark
|
|
David Eardley
|
|
Jason John
|
|
Six Mile Regional Library District
|
For Library Trustee (Not more than TWO)
|
Chris Hutchings
|
|
Marc A. Griffin
|
|
Tri-Township Public Library District
|
For Library Trustee
|
Susan Lanahan
|
|
For Library Trustee
|
Marcella Lindsay
|
|
For Library Trustee
|
Diana Schultze
|
|
School District
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Roxana C.U.S.D. #1 (Vote for FOUR)
|
Gloria L. Philips
|
|
Patricia J. Devening
|
|
Steve Palen
|
|
Chad Owsley
|
|
Craig Harris
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Triad C.U.S.D. #2 (Vote for THREE)
|
Denise Baker-Seal
|
|
Christy Horton
|
|
Lori Daiber
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Venice C.U.S.D. #3
|
John C. Williams
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Venice C.U.S.D. #3 (Vote for FOUR)
|
Tisha G. Glasper
|
|
Frank Hill
|
|
Thelma Jones
|
|
Fonda Jones
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Highland C.U.S.D. #5 (Vote for FOUR)
|
Rene’ P. Friedel
|
|
Duane Clarke
|
|
Zachary Lewis
|
|
James Gallatin
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Write-in
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Staunton C.U.S.D. #6 (Vote for THREE)
|
Kimberly L. Peterson
|
|
John J. Renner, Sr.
|
|
Janice Kinder
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Edwardsville C.U.S.D. #7 (Vote for FOUR)
|
William Catalano, III
|
|
Jeff Miller
|
|
Terri Dalla Riva
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Edwardsville C.U.S.D. #7 (Vote for ONE)
|
Lelan R. Olsen
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Bethalto C.U.S.D. #8 (Vote for FOUR)
|
Tad Middleton
|
|
Tom Beiermann
|
|
Jeff Whaley
|
|
Sharon Rothe
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Bunker Hill C.U.S.D. #8 (Vote for THREE)
|
John F. Bauer
|
|
Lacey A. Wieseman
|
|
Whitney Mullink
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Granite City C.U.S.D. #9 (Vote for FOUR)
|
Kathy Hagnauer
|
|
Laura A. Cole
|
|
Tanja Cook Sedabres
|
|
Victoria R. Arguelles
|
|
Matt Jones
|
|
Linda Knogl
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Collinsville C.U.S.D. #10 (Vote for THREE)
|
Tim Hasamear
|
|
Gary A. Peccola
|
|
Gary “Kooz” Zusmierczak
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Alton C.U.S.D. #11 (Vote for FOUR)
|
Edmond J. Gray
|
|
David Goins
|
|
Barry Macias
|
|
Write-In
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Madison C.U.S.D. #12 (Vote for FOUR)
|
Anna Marie Nelson
|
|
Sonja M. Vauters
|
|
James A Buckels, Sr.
|
|
John H. Williams
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
East Alton Elementary S.D. #13
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
East Alton Elementary S.D. #13 (Vote for THREE)
|
Joan Midge
|
|
Margaret Foiles
|
|
Duane E. Shirley
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
East Alton-Wood River C.H.S.D. #14 (Vote for THREE)
|
No Candidate
|
|
Write-in
|
|
Write-in
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
East Alton-Wood River C.H.S.D. #14 (Vote for THREE)
|
Mark St. Peters
|
|
Michael Redman
|
|
Jamey Westbrook
|
|
Melissa A. Bell-Yates
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Wood River-Hartford Elementary S. D. #15
|
No Candidate
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Wood River-Hartford Elementary S. D. #15 (Vote for FOUR)
|
Amy Harding
|
|
Samantha Shemonia
|
|
Sheila M. Sorgea
|
|
Rich Goldman
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
St. Rose S.D. #14-15 (Vote for FOUR)
|
Nathan J. Tebbe
|
|
Erick R. Baer
|
|
Beth Toennies
|
|
Jolynn Tucker
|
|
Susan Tebbe
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Aviston Elementary S.D. #21(Vote for FOUR)
|
Keith Thole
|
|
Mary Lee Jansen
|
|
Craig Strubhart
|
|
Amy Glaubitz-Iiams
|
|
For Members of the Board of Education
Central Community H.S. #71 (Vote for FOUR)
|
Jeff Kampwerth
|
|
Mary Lou Voss
|
|
Amy Kruse
|
|
Sean P. Kennedy
|
|
Community College
|
For Trustee of Southwestern Illinois College Dist. #522 – Subdistrict #2
|
James “Mike” Blaies
|
|
John Blomenkamp
|
|
For Trustee of Southwestern Illinois College Dist. #522 – Subdistrict #7
|
Philip L. Smith
|
|
For Trustee of the Community College District Lewis & Clark #536 (Not more than TWO)
|
Stevi Johnson
|
|
Brenda Walker McCain
|
|
John Jaffry
|
|
David L. Heyen
|
|
For Trustee of the Community College District Lewis & Clark #536
|
George C. Terry
|
|
For Trustees of the Community College District Kaskaskia College District #501 (Not more than TWO)
|
Dee Charles Boswell
|
|
Kelly Bennett
|
|
Malia Boozer
|
|
Bryan S. Holthaus
|
|
Educational Service Region
|
For Members of the Regional Board of School Trustees
Madison County (Not more than TWO, but only 1 from the same Congressional Township)
|
Lawrence J. Curry
|
|
Margaret “Peggy” Cadagin
|
|
Fire District
|
For Fire Protection District Trustee Godfrey Fire Protection District
|
Terry L. Ford
|
|
Water District
|
For Water District Trustee Meadowbrook Public Water District (Not more than THREE)
|
Beauton Furlow
|
|
Travis Steward
|
|
Saundra K. Rice
|
|
Kent Harrop
|
|
Kevin Wells
|
|
For Water District Trustee
|
|
Brandon Austin
|
|
Propositions
|
|
Madison County
Regional Office of Education
Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as a “sales tax”) be imposed in The County of Madison, Illinois, at a rate of 1% to be used exclusively for school facility purposes?
|
Yes
|
|
No
|
|
Proposition E
Edwardsville School District
Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes for Edwardsville Community Unit School District No. 7, Madison County, Illinois, be increased and established at 2.70 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of 2.15 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to be extended for said purposes?
|
Yes
|
|
No
|
|
Aviston Elementary School District
Shall the maximum annual tax rate for educational purposes of Aviston Elementary School District No. 21, Clinton and Madison Counties, Illinois, be increased and established at 1.27 percent upon all the taxable property of said School District at the value, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue, instead of .92 percent, the present maximum rate otherwise applicable to the next taxes to beextended for said purpose?
|
Yes
|
|
No
|