EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Clerk Debbie Mendoza said early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 24, and mail-in ballots have been sent out for the past couple of weeks.

“We have sent out approximately 13,000 vote-by-mail ballots and received 3,500 back,” she said.

While she expects Election Day to go smoothly, she added the results from we see that night are not final.

“I am confident that everything will go well for the election,” she said. “The election really isn’t over on Nov. 8. We have to wait 14 additional days for any ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 to finish counting ballots.”

Mendoza added that Madison County is always looking for election judges.

“It is an honor to be that person for the voters,” Mendoza said of the role. “They expect to have a ballot and support in place when they go and vote on election day, and judges are there to assist them in their God-given right to cast a ballot.”

Online applications to become election judges, along with more information about the position, are available on the Madison County Clerk’s Election Judges webpage.

More information about voting by mail in Madison County is available on their Vote By Mail webpage. For early voting locations, hours, and more, visit their Early Voting webpage.





