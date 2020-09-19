SPRINGFIELD – The COVID-19 positivity rates in Madison County remain extremely high with the latest three-day average posted on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, standing at 13.08 percent. The seven-day average is 12.25 percent; 10-day average is 13.49 percent and Thursday's rate was 14.6 percent.

Region 4, Madison County's region in regard to state COVID-19 numbers, shows a current positivity rate of 8.0 percent. Madison, Bond, Monroe, Washington and Randolph are in Region 5.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. As more and more are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate - how many of those tested were actually infected.

There were 67 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County confirmed on Thursday. Madison has 5,231 cases and 130 deaths. The total population of Madison County in 2019 was projected at 262,966, so roughly 2 percent of the population has been confirmed positive with COVID-19.

These are the total number of COVID-19 cases in area cities as of Friday:

Alton - 797 cases

Granite City 745 cases

Edwardsville - 640 cases

Collinsville - 536 cases

Fairview Heights - 416 cases

Godfrey - 406 cases

Belleville - 392 cases

Highland - 308 cases

Glen Carbon - 265 cases

Jerseyville - 241 cases

Bethalto - 235 cases

Troy - 230 cases

Wood River - 167 cases

East St. Louis - 136 cases

East Alton - 130 cases

White Hall - 108 cases

Grafton - 37 cases

Carrollton 12 cases

Greenfield - 11 cases

Hardin - 8 cases

County COVID-19 Total Cases

As far as county statistics, St. Clair County has 6,184 total COVID-19 cases and 182 deaths, Macoupin has 470 total and six deaths, Jersey has 373 and 13 deaths, Greene has 205 and 3 deaths and Calhoun 34 positive cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,120 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths. Nearly 62,000 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19 statewide deaths statewide in the last 24 hours:

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s

DeKalb County: 1 infant

DuPage County: 1 male 40s

Edgar County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Franklin County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 270,327 cases, including 8,411 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 11 – September 17 is 3.6 percent. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,918 specimens for a total of 4,982,856. As of last night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

