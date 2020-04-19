Madison County has 169 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Macoupin County now has 21 positive cases of coronavirus, while Jersey County has eight cases, Greene and Calhoun stand at 1 case apiece. St. Clair County has 265 positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths in total. Madison County has five coronavirus deaths in total.

Statewide, there are 29,160 positive coronavirus cases and 1,269 deaths to date.

