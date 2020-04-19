Madison County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 169, Macoupin County Cases Increase to 21
April 19, 2020 8:43 AM
Listen to the story
Madison County has 169 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Macoupin County now has 21 positive cases of coronavirus, while Jersey County has eight cases, Greene and Calhoun stand at 1 case apiece. St. Clair County has 265 positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths in total. Madison County has five coronavirus deaths in total.
Statewide, there are 29,160 positive coronavirus cases and 1,269 deaths to date.
More like this:
OSF Moeller Cancer Center Introduces Low-Dose CT Clinic for Early Detection of Lung Cancer
Apr 16, 2025
IDPH Rolls Out New Measles Simulator Dashboard to Empower School Officials to Protect Students and Staff from Outbreaks
Apr 9, 2025