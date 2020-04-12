Madison County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 103, St. Clair County has 173 Cases, Two Additional Deaths, Macoupin Rises to 14 Cases
April 12, 2020 9:17 AM
Listen to the story
Madison County increased to 103 positive COVID-19 cases from Friday to Saturday and St. Clair County now has 173 positive cases and two additional deaths for a total of seven.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Macoupin County has 14 positive coronavirus cases, Jersey has six positive cases, Greene County and Calhoun County each have one positive case.
IDPH is reporting a total of 19,180 cases, including 677 deaths, in 86 counties in Illinois.
More like this: