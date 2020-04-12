Madison County increased to 103 positive COVID-19 cases from Friday to Saturday and St. Clair County now has 173 positive cases and two additional deaths for a total of seven.

Macoupin County has 14 positive coronavirus cases, Jersey has six positive cases, Greene County and Calhoun County each have one positive case.

IDPH is reporting a total of 19,180 cases, including 677 deaths, in 86 counties in Illinois.

