Madison County increased to 103 positive COVID-19 cases from Friday to Saturday and St. Clair County now has 173 positive cases and two additional deaths for a total of seven.

Article continues after sponsor message

Macoupin County has 14 positive coronavirus cases, Jersey has six positive cases, Greene County and Calhoun County each have one positive case.

IDPH is reporting a total of 19,180 cases, including 677 deaths, in 86 counties in Illinois.

More like this: