EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner's Office shared some information that staff members are working with Brad Lavite, superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison County, on a Veterans' Crisis Response Program.

Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn said the Veterans' Crisis Response Program would better assist law enforcement and other first responders in managing events involving veterans.

"A disconcerting - if not terrifying - statistic is the rate of suicides of our military veterans," said Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn. "Many survived combat but faced demons afterwards and chose a very sad outcome. They served our nation. They are the best of us. Imagine if you will veterans of all branches of our armed forces lining up, boarding, and filling nine school buses and driving away never to be seen again. That approximates the monthly loss of veterans to suicide."

Coroner Nonn and Chief Deputy Roger Smith recently attended a presentation by Lavite about the need for a Veterans' Crisis Response Program.

"The program shows tremendous promise and deserves everyone's support," Nonn said. "Please follow their Facebook page to keep up to date with what this vital county office does and the services they provide. Most importantly, however, if you are a veteran in crisis or know of one, please reach out to them for assistance in obtaining the resources for help."

Their website with contact information is https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/veterans_assistance_commission/

