EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reported the identity of the victim of a residential structure fire. The Alton, Illinois, woman was identified as Judith Kay Littleton, 75.

Littleton was pronounced dead at 6:26 a.m. on June 22, 2017, by Coroner’s Investigator Todd R. Ballard at the scene. An autopsy conducted Thursday afternoon found the cause of her death to be consistent with smoke inhalation, however further laboratory analysis is pending.

The decedent was identified by correlation of physical findings during the autopsy with previous medical treatments and surgeries that Littleton was known to have undergone. Routine alcohol and drug screening will also be performed. The incident remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department with the assistance of Illinois Office of State Fire Marshall.

No information regarding funeral arrangements is available. Littleton is not survived by any direct descendants. The coroner’s office is seeking the assistance of any distant relative in providing arrangements for the decedent. The coroner’s office may be reached at (618) 692-7478.

