EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn and his office sent out an informative release on Sunday reminding the public of where to go for the latest COVID-10 situation.

The Madison County Coroner's Office said it is reminding everyone to rely on the information on the COVID-19 situation from these reliable and trusted sources:

(WHO) World Health Organization

www.who.int

(CDC) Center for Disease Control

www.cdc.gov

(IDPH) Illinois Dept. Public Health

coronavirus.illinois.gov

MCHD) Madison County Health Dept.

www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php

and Madison County Health Dept Facebook Page is at

https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCHD/

"There are a lot of phone calls dealing with rumors," the Madison County Coroner's Office said in a statement. "Check these sources out first if you hear a rumor and please don't share information that has not been verified by one of the above-listed sources.

"The Governor’s Executive Order link concerning the stay-at-home mandate is also available. Please take the time to read it. It may help answer some of your questions and sort through the clutter of social media postings."

The Coroner's Office continued: "Although we all may be facing uncertainties and anxieties, let us strive to remain calm, resolute, and - most importantly - kind to one another in the days to come. Tensions may rise and nerves may fray, but together we always stand strong and united during any crisis. Keep washing your hands, watch out for your loved ones and those with needs greater than your own, and always remember that courtesy and good deeds to others are more contagious than any virus that dares to threaten us. Take the time to be safe!"

https://www2.illinois.gov/…/ExecOrders/2020/ExecutiveOrder-…

