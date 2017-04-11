EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner's Office disclosed today the man found in a water retention basin in Pontoon Beach at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017, was Jimmie M. Allen III, 52, of St. Louis, Mo.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into the death of the St. Louis man found dead in Pontoon Beach over the weekend.

The Madison County Coroner's Office pronounced Allen dead at the scene Sunday when he was recovered from a water retention basin at Innerpark Drive and Westway Drive in Pontoon Beach.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coroner's office said an autopsy conducted Sunday failed to indicate any overt sign of trauma or foul play, however toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs, remains incomplete at this time.

Pontoon Beach Police continue to investigate the circumstances and background leading up to the man’s death.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ronald L. Jones Funeral Chapels in St. Louis.