COLLINISVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that a 14-year-old Maryville, Illinois youth perished following a mishap with a utility vehicle being off-road in rural Collinsville, Illinois yesterday afternoon (Monday, December 16, 2019).

The decedent, identified as:

Alexis N. Dimarco

Female, 14 yoa

Maryville, Illinois

Dimarco was the front seat passenger of a 2019 Polaris Ranger XP Utility Task Vehicle (UTV/also known as a side-by-side) that was being operated on a levee near the 2000 block of North Bluff Road in rural Collinsville, Illinois. At approximately 3:36 p.m., the vehicle slid and overturned onto its passenger side.

The decedent and the juvenile operator of the vehicle were ejected from the vehicle with the decedent being pinned under the vehicle injured and evacuated to area hospitals for treatment. Two rear-seat juveniles were injured.

Dimarco was treated in the emergency department of Anderson Hospital but succumbed to her injuries at 5:22 p.m., December 16, 2019. Dimarco died as a result of blunt head and thoracic trauma. She was not wearing a helmet or passenger restraint device at the time of the incident. Routine toxicology testing will be performed. The incident was also investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time but are under the direction of Kassly Mortuary of Fairview Heights, Illinois.

