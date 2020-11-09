GODFREY - Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn released the name of the victim in Friday night's crash in the 6600 block of Godfrey Road as Megan L. Labrenz, 39, of Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nonn said any other information about the victim is pending.

Labrenz was store manager of the Walmart in Jerseyville and the photo was taken after a shopping cart race win at a recent Got Faith charity event in Jerseyville. Labrenz was a very charitable person in her role in Jerseyville. The crash Friday night involved three vehicles.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: