EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn today identified the man involved in the fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 26, in Alton as Matthew W. Zimmerman, 42, of Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Zimmerman was pronounced dead at 9:33 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Todd R. Ballard in the 3500 block of Omega, Alton, Illinois. Zimmerman was shot and later died when U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant at the home on Omega in Alton. The Illinois State Police said a weapon was displayed before he was shot and killed.

The coroner said an autopsy indicated that the decedent died as a result of gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police. Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

More like this: