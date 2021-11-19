Madison County Coroner Identifies Woman Who Lost Her Life In Nolte Place Structure Fire
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified a woman that lost her life following a structure fire that occurred in the 1600 block of Nolte Place in Alton.
The victim is identified as:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
LaDon Mick, 63 YOA
White/Female Friday, November 19, 2021
– DOB: 07/26/1958
Alton, Illinois
Nonn said an autopsy was conducted today to aid in determining cause and manner of death as well as establishing a positive identification.
"The preliminary results of the examination showed that the decedent suffered from smoke inhalation," he said. "Routine toxicological testing will be performed. Those results remain pending at this time. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of toxicological testing and investigation."
The case remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
Funeral services are under the direction of Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home of Bethalto, Illinois.
More like this: