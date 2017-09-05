EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn today reported the identity of the victim in Sunday evening's Glen Carbon shooting as Steven W. Flack, 43, of Edwardsville.

Flack was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Anderson Hospital in Maryville at 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, after being transported from 110 Hillcrest Drive in Glen Carbon.

An autopsy conducted Monday morning revealed that the decedent died of gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, the coroner said.

Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs remains pending at this time, the coroner said. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department continue their investigation into the death.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

