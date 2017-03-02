GRANITE CITY - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn identified the victim in last evening’s homicide in Granite City, Illinois, as Michael P. Ryan, 51, of Granite City.

Ryan was pronounced dead at the emergency department of Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City at 6:49 p.m. on March 1, 2017.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coroner's office said an autopsy conducted earlier today indicated that the decedent as the result of a single stab wound to the chest. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol remains pending at this time.

The Granite City Police Department continues to investigate this death.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wojstrom Funeral Home of Pontoon Beach, Illinois.

More like this: