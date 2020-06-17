EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified the victim of a fatal fire in unincorporated Edwardsville on June 15 as John L. Munsterman, 74, Jerseyville.

John Munsterman was at the home of his son at 3424 Glennoak Drive when the incident occurred at approximately 10:27 a.m. Monday. Nonn said preliminary investigation indicates that the decedent was engaged in a controlled burn of old fencing debris in the rear of the residence that got out of control and spread to the residence.

"The decedent was unable to escape the fire," Nonn said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Chief Deputy Coroner Roger D. Smith at 11:35 a.m. (June 15, 2020)."

An autopsy to aid in the investigation of the circumstances will be performed. The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Edwardsville Fire Department, and the Illinois Office of State Fire Marshal.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time, but are under the direction of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

