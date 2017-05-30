ALTON - The victim of a late Monday traffic crash involving a pedestrian has been identified by the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Jason Scott Stark, 40, of Troy, Missouri, was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2017, after being struck in the westbound lanes of the 2100 block of McAdams Parkway (the Great River Road). Stark was struck on an unlit roadway by a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by Matthew R. Wiles of Jerseyville, according to a release from Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn.

Stark's vehicle was later found abandoned on the roadway, approximately two miles east of where he was struck. The incident was reported to authorities at 10:44 p.m.

Officers from the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed they responded to the scene late Monday evening for a fatal incident involving a pedestrian. Witnesses claim portions of the River Road were quarantined by the Alton Police Department - which assisted with the incident.

According to the release from Nonn, Stark was killed by multiple traumatic injuries, adding toxicology tests for drugs and alcohol are currently pending. The death is still under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Funeral arrangements for Stark are being handled by Alternative Funeral and Cremation Center of St. Peters, Missouri.

No charges have been filed at this time.

