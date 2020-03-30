EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is accepting donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to assist in the COVID-19 response.

Businesses, medical and nursing schools and residents can donate unused Personal Protective Equipment starting Tuesday, March 31 through Friday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Madison County Wood River Warehouse located at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River 62095.

Items Needed:

Masks: N-95 (equivalent or higher), surgical, or procedural

Gowns: Isolation and non-surgical (all sizes)

Gloves: Nitrile, sterile, and surgical (all sizes)

Eye Protection: Goggles, safety glasses (fluid shield)

Face Shields

Sani Cloth Germicidal Disinfecting Surface Wipes

Hand Sanitizer (any size)

Thermometers: Forehead or temporal only

Homemade masks will be accepted and distributed as agencies determine their ability to use them in accordance with IDPH or CDC guidelines

“Our first responders and medical professionals are a vital part of the fight against coronavirus ,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “Keeping them safe is a top priority so they can continue to care for our residents.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Emergency Management Agency Director Tony Falconio said donated items should be unopened and in the original manufacturer’s packaging. Open packages and donations of other materials will not be accepted at the county’s location.

He said in addition, no monetary or food items will be taken by the county.

Additional questions about donations can be sent to Madison County EMA at ema@co.madison.il.us



People interested in volunteering their time with the Madison County Medical Reserve Corps, which assists the Madison County Health Department can contact Cathy Paone at cmpaone@co.madison.il.us.

More like this: