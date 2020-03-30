EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is accepting donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to assist in the COVID-19 response.

Businesses, medical and nursing schools and residents can donate unused Personal Protective Equipment starting Tuesday, March 31 through Friday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Madison County Wood River Warehouse located at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River 62095.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Items Needed:

  • Masks: N-95 (equivalent or higher), surgical, or procedural
  • Gowns: Isolation and non-surgical (all sizes)
  • Gloves: Nitrile, sterile, and surgical (all sizes)
  • Eye Protection: Goggles, safety glasses (fluid shield)
  • Face Shields
  • Sani Cloth Germicidal Disinfecting Surface Wipes
  • Hand Sanitizer (any size)
  • Thermometers: Forehead or temporal only
  • Homemade masks will be accepted and distributed as agencies determine their ability to use them in accordance with IDPH or CDC guidelines

“Our first responders and medical professionals are a vital part of the fight against coronavirus ,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “Keeping them safe is a top priority so they can continue to care for our residents.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Emergency Management Agency Director Tony Falconio said donated items should be unopened and in the original manufacturer’s packaging. Open packages and donations of other materials will not be accepted at the county’s location.

He said in addition, no monetary or food items will be taken by the county.

Additional questions about donations can be sent to Madison County EMA at ema@co.madison.il.us


People interested in volunteering their time with the Madison County Medical Reserve Corps, which assists the Madison County Health Department can contact Cathy Paone at cmpaone@co.madison.il.us.

More like this:

Madison County Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is Saturday, April 26
Today
Senator Harriss Hosts Third Annual Mother's Day Diaper Drive To Support Local Families In Need
Apr 14, 2025
Help HSHS Home Care Collect Food Items for Local Food Pantries and Programs in Southern Illinois
Feb 19, 2025
Heart Center At OSF Saint Anthony's Conducts Its First CardioMEMS Implant For Heart Failure Patient
Feb 26, 2025
JCHS Theatre Friends Seeking Sponsors For First-Ever Trivia Night
4 days ago

 