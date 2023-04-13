Madison County Community Development Offers $4,000 Scholarships
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Community Development is offering college and occupational training scholarships for low-income students who plan to attend school during the upcoming school year starting this fall.
The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to low-income students who are or will be attending an accredited Illinois university, community college, technical or vocational school. The CSBG will select five students to receive a $4,000 ($2,000 per semester) scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.
Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/community_development/community_services.php.
To be eligible, students must meet the block grant income guidelines as well as the other requirements as follows:
- Candidates must provide proof of Madison County residency.
- Candidates must meet income criteria Candidates must provide proof of gross income for the last 30 days for all household members ages 18 and older.
Family size
30-Day Income
1
$2,430
2
$3,287
3
$4,142
4
$5,000
5
$5,857
6
$6,713
7
$7,570
8
$8,427
For families with more than eight members, add $857 for each additional member.
- Candidates must complete the College Application and CSBG Intake form.
- Candidates must provide photo identification and social security card.
- Candidates are required to submit a copy of college transcripts, or if just entering college, high school transcripts.
Candidates are required to submit a letter.
