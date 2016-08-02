EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan has announced the county will commission a study of the three prominent logistic centers in Madison County to provide specific information on the centers’ economic impact on Madison County and the municipalities where the centers are located.

Dunstan said the study of the Gateway, Lakeview and Northgate Commerce Centers will be conducted by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business. The study will specifically deterrmine the economic impact of the centers, current and future employment numbers, tax revenue generated and generated income.

“In recent years the Gateway, Lakeview and Northgate Commerce Centers have significantly contributed to the positive economic environment in Madison County. With the recent announcement by Amazon regarding its opening distribution centers in the Gateway and Lakeview Commerce Centers, we can expect that positive contribution to continue,” stated Dunstan.

Dunstan said the study results will impact the county’s future planning. “This study will produce a more specific measurement of the impact these warehousing sectors have and how they will continue to impact our county, especially in terms of jobs for county residents.”

The $35,000 cost of the study will be shared by Madison County Community Development, the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois, the St. Louis Regional Chamber, Lakeview Lake Farms, LLC, the City of Edwardsville and the Madison County Planning & Development department.

Professors from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business will conduct the study, measuring how these centers and their ongoing development add to the output, employment and tax revenues of Madison County.

Dunstan said the results of this study will be applied to further economic development plans in the future. “The results of the logistics study will allow us to assess the potential for return on our investments into the logistics and warehousing sector. They will also give us a more complete view to better allocate resources to projects across both county and state levels.”

“Knowing the specific and measured impact of these centers on the economic environment in Madison County will create a more open and knowledgeable market,” stated Frank Miles, administrator of Madison County Community Development. “This will allow local developers to make more informed decisions and overall enhance the economic environment of our county.”

Dunstan added the detailed information gleaned from the study will also be used to draw support for future projects and justify infrastructure updates on the state and national levels.

