EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County cleaned up this weekend as an effort to reduce environmental pollution and minimize the threat to public health.

Madison County collected approximately 30,247 pounds of household hazardous waste on Saturday during an event co-hosted by Planning and Development, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The event was held at SIUE.

“This effort by all represents the community’s commitment to protecting our environment,” Planning and Development Public Engagement Coordinator Brandon Banks said.

Banks said advanced registration was required for the event and that 365 cars, totaling 421 households participated.

Banks said the waste collected filled 36, 55-gallon drums, 7 containers, 28 cubic yard boxes, and one pallet. Items disposed of included oil-based paints; pesticide; cleaning solvents; paint thinners; hobby chemicals; antifreeze; pool chemicals; household batteries; items containing mercury, i.e. thermostats, thermometers; herbicides; motor oil; old gasoline; lawn fertilizers/chemicals; used/empty propane tanks; lead-acid batteries; and fluorescent lights.

“The county hosts these events so that residents can properly dispose of hazardous waste and to prevent it from going to the landfill,” Banks said.

Planning and Development Deputy Administrator Chris Doucleff said it’s important the hazardous items be disposed of in the right way.

“Besides preventing items from going to the landfill, we don’t want items to end up in our waterways,” Doucleff said.

