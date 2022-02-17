EDWARDSVILLE - Due to severe inclement weather in Madison County, it is hereby ordered that the Courts and the Offices of the Circuit Clerk for Madison County, Illinois, shall be closed at 3 p.m Thursday, February 17, 2022.

This order is filed in the Office of the Circuit Clerk of Madison County and that said order be made available to the members of the bar and public by Chief Judge William Mudge.

