EDWARDSVILLE - Due to severe inclement weather in Madison County, it is hereby ordered that the Courts and the Offices of the Circuit Clerk for Madison County, Illinois, shall be closed at 3 p.m Thursday, February 17, 2022.

This order is filed in the Office of the Circuit Clerk of Madison County and that said order be made available to the members of the bar and public by Chief Judge William Mudge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Opinion: County Board Chairman Chris Slusser Supports Mike McCormick In April 1 Election
Mar 27, 2025
Victim Transported to St. Louis Hospital After Williamson Shooting Incident
5 days ago
MCT Muny Express Takes New Turn
Mar 29, 2025
Local Authorities Respond To Vehicle-School Bus Accident In Godfrey
4 days ago
Missouri Man Charged In Maryville Laundromat Burglary
Mar 12, 2025

 