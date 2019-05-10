MEADOWBROOK — Madison County and Fort Russell Township’s sponsored two-day cleanup last week is successful.

“They were lined up waiting to dump stuff off both days of the event,” County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto said.

Madison County Planning and Development Department facilitated the drive with Fort Russell Township on May 3 and 4. The cleanup helps support residents in creating a clean community and safer place to live, as well as assists homeowners with meeting county standards for property maintenance.

Residents filled more than six commercial dumpsters with debris such as old mattresses, stuffed furniture and carpeting. The event also collected more than four truckloads of recyclables.

McRae said these type of events the county hosts provide such a great opportunity for taxpayers.

“The event helps homeowners,” McRae said. “They don’t have to go as far to dispose of large items and it’s of no cost to them.”

McRae commended Fort Russell Township Highway Commissioner Todd Shaw and his crew for their work.

“Without them we wouldn’t get this done,” he said.

The county helped facilitate the event and supplemental environmental project monies from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency were used to help fund it.

The cleanup is one of many regular programs and events, including household hazardous waste and electronics collections, offered to residents by Madison County government.

Residents who wish to find out more about upcoming waste-collection and recycling events are encouraged to visit www.madisoncountyplanning.com or contact the county’s recycling hotline at 618-296-4468.

