Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler issued the following statement to the media Thursday afternoon. Multiple Madison County offices were searched on Wednesday as part of a special task force search...

As County Board Chairman I am committed to eradicating all forms of public corruption.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

I support all legitimate criminal investigations.

Article continues after sponsor message

As everyone knows, I blew the whistle on criminal tax sales that cost Madison County taxpayers more than $4 million. A federal investigation sent former treasurer Fred Bathon and three tax buyers to prison.

I also exposed an investment scheme in which two former treasurers purchased $520 million of bonds from one Little Rock, Ark. bond salesman, with no competitive bidding. Excessive commissions were estimated at $2 million. I pursued a civil case that resulted in a $340,000 settlement in favor of county taxpayers. There was no criminal investigation.

My office has and will always support doing the right thing.

More like this:

Madison County Court Receives Guilty Plea in Infant Sexual Assault Case
Today
Child Pornography Investigation Leads to Arrest of Suspect in Edwardsville
Oct 2, 2025
Jersey County Authorities Charge Repeat Domestic Battery Offender From Alton
3 days ago
New I-270/Illinois 111 Interchange Opens Today In Madison County
Sep 30, 2025
New I-270/Illinois 111 Interchange Opens In Madison County
Sep 30, 2025

 