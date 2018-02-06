Madison County Chairman Kurt PrenzlerMadison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler today issued a statement about the Public Corruption Task Force investigation. His comments follow:

About a month ago, a newly appointed county Public Corruption Task Force began an investigation.

Last week, I voluntarily met with a member of the Task Force. I didn’t take a lawyer with me, and I answered all questions.

In this meeting, I assisted the Task Force by bringing two new cases of public corruption to their attention.

During the weeks ahead, I will bring several more significant cases of public corruption to the Task Force. During the past 10 years, I blew the whistle on two major public corruption schemes.

One defrauded 7,000 taxpayers out more than $4 million. This took place over a four-year period of time, and sent a former treasurer to federal prison.

Another involved over-charging more than $2 million. This took place over a 10-year period of time, and, as far as I know, has never been investigated.

These schemes were not trivial.

Both involved millions of dollars, over a number of years.

I support all legitimate investigations into public corruption.

- Kurt Prenzler, CPA

Madison County Chairman

