ALTON - Catholic Charities will be hosting its annual fundraiser Help On the Move on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton.

The evening will include a cocktail hour, dinner, music by Glendale Riders, a $10,000 raffle, and activities. Dinner tickets are $50 each. Raffle tickets are $25 or buy 2 and get 1 free. All tickets are available on our website cc.dio.org or by calling 1.618.462.0634.

The event will include the presentation of the Father Jack Quilligan Award to Al Womack, Jr., Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. He has been involved with the club for more than 24 years.

“Al epitomizes what this award is all about,” said Steven Roach, Executive Director of Catholic Charities in the Springfield Diocese. “His dedication to the youth of this community is unmatched. He is a hero in real-time.”

The Mary Alyce Beardslee Award also will be presented posthumously to Tori Harrison, the wife of the late David Harrison. As coordinator of the Madison County Community Development Homeless Prevention program, Harrison dedicated 20 years to helping people find stable housing, get off of the streets, and have their dignity restored.

“Our annual fundraiser provides us with critical funding to help meet the needs of our clients,” said Denise Burton, Area Director of Madison County Catholic Charities. “The people of Madison County have been very supportive of our efforts for over 70 years now. We are also incredibly grateful for the generosity of our sponsors.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting our programs including: Professional Counseling Solutions, MedAssist, Guardian Angel Food Pantry, Mobile Food Pantry, Homeless Prevention, Transportation and Identification Assistance, and Legal Services.

Since 1941 Catholic Charities has provided services in Madison County, with offices in Alton and Granite City. If you are unable to attend the annual fundraiser, but still would like to make a donation you may do so at our website. For more information about Madison County Catholic Charities, to make a donation, or to volunteer contact Denise Burton, Area Director at 618-462-0634 or burton_ccmc@cc.dio.org.

