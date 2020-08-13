ALTON – Madison County Catholic Charities’ $10,000 raffle drawing will be held virtually via Facebook Live on Monday, August 17, at 1 p.m. Tickets are still available for the raffle at cc.dio.org.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Raffle tickets are $25, or buy 2 get 1 free. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Follow Catholic Charities on Facebook by searching “Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield, Illinois” to watch the live stream event.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards Madison County Catholic Charities’ programs.

More like this:

Madison County Catholic Charities Christmas in July Trivia Night Fundraiser Is July 19 In Jerseyville
Jun 18, 2025
Christmas in July Event Will Raise Money for Community Christmas
4 days ago
"Mom Prom" Event to Support Dream Home Charities
May 11, 2025
Alton Midwest Nationals, Christmas in July, MUDGIRL, and More Headline Your Weekend Event Guide!
2 days ago
Support Community Christmas By Ticket Purchases For July Raffle At Freer Auto Body In Godfrey
Jun 30, 2025

 