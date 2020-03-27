EDWARDSVILLE — Businesses in Madison County will not qualify for Illinois’ Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.

After receiving numerous inquiries, Madison County Community Development wants small business owners to know why they will not qualify for the state’s newly announced small business program, or grant offered through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and administered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

Only municipalities that do not fall under an Urban County or Entitlement City are eligible to apply for these funds. Every Madison County municipality has opted into participating in county’s CDBG Program, or because they are an entitlement community (Alton and Granite City) that receives funding directly from Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which is managed by Madison County, small businesses will not be eligible for these funds through the state.

Additional questions may be directed to lmmersinger@co.madison.il.us.

If you are a business or an individual looking for resources, please see the list below:

Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund

Hospitality Emergency Grant Program

Loans for Small Businesses

Unemployment Insurance

Information for Illinois Taxpayers

Free/Low-Cost Internet

