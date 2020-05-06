EDWARDSVILLE — Officials plan to hold two meetings this week to discuss a phased approach for Madison County to “return to normal.”

“This is the most important issue we are facing as a county,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We are doing the best we can and need to work together on a plan to restart Madison County in a safe and responsible way.”

Prenzler called for special Board of Health meetings at both 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday to discuss the county’s phased plan to re-open businesses. In Madison County, the Board of Health meets quarterly and consists of the County Board members.

The county board chair serves as the chair of the board of health, which is advised by the health department director, the Health Advisory Committee and the Health Department Committee of the county board.

Prenzler said only one issue will be discussed: the coronavirus situation and how it affects the local economy.

“The first meeting is to discuss core principles, recommendations and guidelines for how individuals and small businesses can ‘return to normal’ in a safe and responsible manner,” Prenzler said. “The second meeting is to take any action necessary to ease the burdens on the citizens and businesses of this county.”

The public can call in to listen to the meetings by accessing them via Twitch at https://m.twithch.tv/ madisoncounty.il.

